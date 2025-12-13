Panthers Gutsy Winning Streak Ends in the Mile-High City

It was bound to happen eventually. For a week, the Florida Panthers seemed to be defying gravity — and their own medical reports — by piecing together a three-game winning streak that looked practically miraculous given their decimated roster. But on Thursday night in Denver, gravity won.

The Panthers’ momentum came to a screeching halt with a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak and a four-game point streak (3-0-1), serving as a stark reminder of the tenuous margin for error this team is currently operating with.

While the scoreline looks ugly, the context matters. This was a classic “schedule loss” — the second half of a back-to-back, played at altitude against one of the fastest teams in the league. When you combine the thin air of the Rocky Mountains with a roster held together by duct tape and call-ups, the result, while disappointing, isn’t entirely shocking.

The Altitude Adjustment

The game script was written early. Colorado scored just 74 seconds into the opening frame, forcing the Panthers to chase the game immediately — a recipe for disaster when legs are already heavy. While Noah Gregor managed to tie things up briefly with a solid backhand effort, the energy disparity became undeniable as the game wore on.

The wheels truly came off in the second period. After entering the intermission down 2-1, Florida surrendered three goals in the middle frame, allowing the Avalanche to blow the doors off the contest. It was a segment of hockey where the Panthers simply couldn’t match the pace of a high-flying Avalanche squad that smelled blood.

Paul Maurice, Head Coach of the Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Paul Maurice didn’t mince words in his post-game assessment, offering a candid quote that will likely resonate with a fanbase tired of moral victories. “I won’t look at this game again,” Maurice said. It’s the right approach. When the schedule and the roster conspire against you this heavily, you flush the tape and move on.

Silver Linings and Strange Reviews

Despite the drubbing, there were individual efforts worth noting. Daniil Tarasov, thrust into the fire, faced a barrage of rubber and performed admirably under the circumstances. He finished with 36 saves, including a highlight-reel stop on a Nathan MacKinnon penalty shot in the third period — no small feat against arguably the league’s most dynamic player.

Mackie Samoskevich provided a late consolation goal in the third, continuing to show he belongs at this level. However, the hockey gods weren’t doing Florida any favors. A potential goal by Eetu Luostarinen was wiped off the board after a league review determined a distinct kicking motion. It’s a call that follows the letter of the law, even if it feels punitive in a 6-2 game.

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Adding injury to insult — quite literally — A.J. Greer left the game late in the third period after taking contact near the boards. He did not return, and we await further word on his status.

A Look Back at the Streak

Before Thursday’s slide, it is worth acknowledging just how resilient this group has been. Taking six points out of their previous three contests was a testament to the system and the “next man up” mentality.

The run included a gritty 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 10 and a tidy 4-1 dismantling of the Islanders on Dec. 7. Perhaps the most emotional victory came the day before, a chaotic 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, where Sam Bennett played the hero. Those points are banked, and they will matter when the playoff picture tightens in the spring.

The elephant in the room remains the staggering length of the Panthers’ injured reserve list. You simply cannot replace the caliber of players currently sitting in the press box.

The most devastating blow, of course, is Aleksander Barkov. The captain’s knee surgery, which has ruled him out for the season since early October, left a void down the middle that affects every line. He is the engine of this team, and adjusting to life without him has been a months-long process.

Dmitry Kulikov, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The defense is also hurting. Veteran Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) isn’t expected back until mid-March, forcing younger defensemen to play minutes they arguably aren’t ready for.

Up front, the depth is being tested severely:

Tomás Nosek (knee) is on non-roster IR and won’t be an option until at least Jan. 4.

Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) is looking at a long recovery, with a timeline keeping him out until early February.

Cole Schwindt (arm) is shelved until mid-January.

The Light at the End of the Tunnel?

If there is one glimmer of hope on the immediate horizon, it is the status of Matthew Tkachuk. Out since the start of the season with a lower-body/groin issue, his timeline has him potentially returning as early as Dec. 15.

Getting Tkachuk back won’t fix the hole left by Barkov, but it would inject a massive amount of skill and swagger into a lineup that desperately needs a catalyst. His return could be the spark that prevents a “schedule loss” like Thursday’s from turning into a prolonged slump.

For now, the Panthers head to Dallas to lick their wounds. The streak is over, but considering who is missing from the lineup, the fact that there was a streak at all is impressive.

