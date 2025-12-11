Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe Is on a Hot Streak

The Florida Panthers are trying to claw their way back up the standings. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions have won their last two games and collected points in three straight games. They currently sit five points out of both wild-card spots controlled by the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. In the Atlantic Division, they sit five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for third. For second and first place, they trail the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins by six points. They look to become the first team since the New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups.

A big reason why the team has found recent success has been the hot streak of forward Carter Verhaeghe. He’s been electric over the past couple of weeks.

Verhaeghe’s Been on Fire

Verhaeghe has been almost automatic on the ice. In his last three games, he’s found the back of the net four times and was credited with an assist. In the span of a six-game point streak, he’s scored six goals and assisted on five others. This season, he’s lit the lamp eight times and piled up 13 assists. As a result, he was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

May 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) reacts to a goal by Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In October and November combined, he only scored four goals, so this is a welcome performance for the team and himself.

It’s the New Dad Status

One factor as to why Verhaeghe has been pushing harder recently is because of the birth of his new son, Rory. We here at The Hockey Writers congratulate Carter and wish nothing but the best for little Rory.

“Our peewee team in 10 years is going to be awesome,” Maurice said. Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on Carter Verhaeghe’s newly born son, Rory.

Since missing the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs for his son’s birth, he’s tallied at least one point in every game.

Related: Panthers’ Week Ahead: Schedule and Storylines – Verhaeghe, Injury Updates & More

Last season, around the same time, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had his second daughter. He finished that season with 33 wins, a .906 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.44 goals-against average. That postseason, he had a 2.32 GAA and a .906 SV% while capturing his second straight Stanley Cup. The power of the Dad bod might just be the engine needed for Verhaeghe to have another successful season.

The Team Is Embracing it With Their Situation

With the amount of injuries plaguing the Panthers and where it’s placed them in the standings, the heroics of Verhaeghe are just what the team needed to push further into the season. Everyone in the locker room is loving his style of play as of late.

“When he’s getting chances, he’s putting them in the net, which is great,” teammate Seth Jones said of Verhaeghe. “It all starts with him – his speed, his forecheck, his hitting ability and his playmaking. He’s a catalyst of our team. When he’s playing well, we play well.” Panthers defenseman Seth Jones on the performance of Carter Verhaeghe

Verhaeghe has a special knack for motivating his team through actions rather than words, and they’re eating it all for breakfast.

Can Verhaeghe Continue His Performance?

With Verhaeghe’s recent success, he needs to find a way to keep it going, as the team has important events coming up soon. The highly anticipated Winter Classic is less than a month away, the Winter Olympics are only a couple of months away, and then begins the second half of the season.

Related: The Florida Panthers Have a Goaltending Problem

The Panthers will have to make a big push towards the playoffs in the span of those events, and Verhaeghe is one of the many bright spots on the roster that can lead the charge. Let’s not forget that he thrives in the postseason atmosphere with a franchise-leading 33 goals and 17 game-winning goals. And there’s no doubt that fans would want to see it again. If he continues his hot streak, they will get their wish this upcoming April.