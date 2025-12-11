Devils’ Special Teams Struggles Reach a Critical Point

The New Jersey Devils may have clawed their way back into the win column after defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night, but their latest victory did little to mask a glaring truth: their special teams are in serious trouble. Both the power play and penalty kill have collapsed in recent weeks, undone by self-inflicted errors, lack of cohesion, and key injuries that have exposed major structural flaws.

Earlier in the season, the Devils’ penalty kill (PK) was one of their most reliable assets. Despite being one of the league leaders in minor penalty minutes to start the season, the PK unit found early success through aggressive pressure and structure. They forced turnovers, had clean clears, and racked up block shots game after game.

But as the Devils corrected those penalty issues and significantly reduced the number of minor penalty minutes, the effectiveness of their penalty kill sharply declined.​

Rough Penalty Kill Numbers and Self-Inflicted Errors

​The matchup against the Senators showcased just how severe the decline has been. New Jersey surrendered power-play goals on three of Ottawa’s opportunities. Since Nov. 29, their penalty kill has operated at just 50%. As a result, they’ve fallen to 24th in the league standings in that category.

Even more frustrating is the nature of the goals scored. Failed clears, miscommunication in coverage, and poor puck management have turned manageable situations into defensive breakdowns. Instead of relieving pressure, the Devils are repeatedly handing opponents extended possession and clean looks at the net.

Impact of Brett Pesce’s Absence

The injury to Brett Pesce has only amplified these issues. Brought in specifically to bolster the blue line and anchor the PK, Pesce’s calm, structured defensive presence has been badly missed. His ability to anticipate plays, block passing lanes, and make smart, low-risk clears was a major reason for the PK’s early-season success. Without him, the unit has appeared scattered and reactive, frequently collapsing under pressure instead of dictating the pace of the kill. The lack of his poise has been evident in everything from zone entries against to second-chance opportunities in front of the net.

Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pesce’s absence becomes even more glaring when you consider just how effective he was before going down. During October, he led the team with 24 blocked shots — a testament not only to his willingness to absorb contact but also his elite instincts for positioning and timing. With him sidelined, the PK has massively struggled, and the ripple effects have been felt across every pairing and rotation.

Power Play Problems Mounting and Jack Hughes’ Absence

While the PK has been unraveling, the power play hasn’t been offering any relief. New Jersey has now gone four straight games without a goal on the man advantage, and the problems are immediately visible: sluggish puck movement, choppy and ineffective zone entries, and an overall lack of urgency that makes the unit far too easy to defend. Even when they finally establish possession in the offensive zone, the Devils struggle to generate dangerous looks or pull opposing penalty killers out of their structure.

One of the bigger factors hurting the power play is the absence of Jack Hughes. Hughes doesn’t just run the power play; he elevates it. His skating opens passing lanes that don’t exist for anyone else. His creativity forces defenders to hesitate. His cross-ice vision sets up one-timers and high-danger chances that make the Devils’ man advantage one of the league’s most threatening weapons. With Hughes in the lineup earlier this season, New Jersey ranked inside the NHL’s top three on the power play.

Since Hughes has been sidelined, however, the drop-off has been undeniable. The Devils have slipped to 10th in the league at 22.4 percent — still respectable, thanks in part to strong efforts from Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, who have both stepped up to shoulder more of the offensive load. But even with their contributions, the recent struggles stand out. The crisp puck movement, dynamic rotations, and aggressive mentality the unit showed with Hughes simply haven’t been replicated. His absence has left a creative void, and the Devils’ power play has clearly felt the impact.

Rising Stakes in the Metropolitan Division

While injuries to Hughes and Pesce are major factors, the problems run deeper. Fundamentals are failing. The penalty kill is losing board battles and fumbling clears. The power play is hesitating on shots and forcing low-percentage passes. Small details, usually the backbone of good special teams, are turning into consistent breakdowns.

The Metropolitan Division is tightening, and the margin for error continues to shrink. Special teams win games, especially as the season progresses and divisional matchups become pivotal. Tuesday’s win may have offered temporary relief, but special teams nearly cost the Devils another critical result.

If New Jersey wants to stay competitive, improvement isn’t optional — it’s urgent. Getting Hughes and Pesce back will undoubtedly provide a major boost, but the Devils can’t afford to wait for reinforcements. The structural issues and execution problems plaguing both units need to be addressed now, particularly with both players expected to miss at least a few more weeks.

The Bottom Line

The blueprint for improvement is clear: simplify the penalty kill, clean up puck management, reestablish urgency and pace on the power play, and reinforce the habits that made both units effective early in the season. The Devils have the personnel, the coaching, and the ceiling to correct course; it’s just a matter of execution.



