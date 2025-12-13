4 Different Goal Scorers Earn Devils 4-1 Victory Over Ducks

On Saturday, Dec. 13, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Anaheim Ducks for their final game of the season. The season series began in Anaheim on Nov. 4, where the Ducks won 4-1. The score was the same in this game; however, the Devils won 4-1. The season series has now ended in a tie.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first, Connor Brown tripped while he tried to keep the puck in the Devils’ zone. Leo Carlsson stole it and passed it through the neutral zone to a waiting Troy Terry. He skated it up to the net and shot it into the wide-open space Jake Allen left as he hugged the side of the net.

Connor Brown, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils answered back just three minutes later. Jesper Bratt stole the puck from the Ducks in their zone. He passed it to Juho Lammikko waiting in the neutral zone. He began skating up to the net with speed. He couldn’t find a good scoring chance, but as he began rounding the net, he sent an expert pass to Stefan Noesen. While Lukas Dostal still had eyes on Lammikko, Noesen shot the puck into the empty space, tying the game.

Early in the second, Colton White took a shot from the blue line, but Dostal made the initial save. There was a scramble in front of the net to pick up the rebound. It was Paul Cotter off a bouncing puck who took a second shot and gave the Devils the lead.

With three minutes left in the second, Ondrej Palat received the puck off a pass from White and held it up near the net. He spotted Cody Glass skating up the center of the ice and passed to him. He ripped a shot and scored the Devils’ third goal of the day.

With two minutes and change left in the final frame, the Ducks pulled Dostal from the net for a last-ditch effort to tie the game. Palat stole the puck from the Ducks as they tried to make a play. He passed it to Brown in the neutral zone, and he skated it into the Devils’ zone. He took a shot and scored on the empty net, redeeming his play earlier in the game that earned the Ducks their first goal.

Next Up

The Devils will play the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow, Dec. 14, when they host the Vancouver Canucks. The Ducks will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 15, when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.