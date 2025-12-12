Grading the Oilers’ Tristan Jarry & Spencer Stastney Trades

On Friday (Dec. 12) morning, hockey social media was sent into a frenzy when Elliotte Friedman reported that the Edmonton Oilers were closing in on two separate deals. The first deal was with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where the Oilers finalized a trade for goaltender Tristan Jarry. The second deal was with the Nashville Predators, where the Oilers acquired defender Spencer Stastney.

The Oilers traded Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick to the Penguins in exchange for Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin, while they traded a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Predators in exchange for Stastney.

In this article, we take a look at some grades for both deals.

Oilers Finally Make Goaltending Change, Dump Struggling Kulak

Oilers fans have called for a goaltending change for a while, and that’s exactly what they got in this move. There is some risk associated with bringing in a guy who was available on waivers just months ago, but he has bounced back and had some solid numbers this season, with underlying numbers suggesting he is an upgrade on Skinner.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jarry has spent time playing in Edmonton in the past, having played for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL) when he played junior hockey. The comfort of having played in a big market could help Jarry play well under pressure in this fresh start for him.

The Penguins add two players who are on expiring contracts, but Kulak gives them some stability as a veteran defender who could fit in well with their current timeline as they try to contend. He has struggled early on this season, but his underlying numbers are still decent.

Skinner steps in as a backup goaltender who could push Arturs Silovs, and giving him the fresh start he needs could help him find some consistency. They also get a second-round pick out of it, which makes it worth the Penguins taking a risk on both Skinner and Kulak walking to free agency after the 2025-26 season.

The Oilers upgrade between the pipes and add a young forward who needed a fresh start in Poulin, but it does hurt losing a second-round pick and having to give up on Skinner. Either way, the fresh look in net is a risky move for both teams, but it is hard not to give the initial edge to the Penguins.

Oilers Grade: C+

Penguins Grade: B-

Oilers Replace Kulak With Depth Defender

The Oilers’ second move of the day was acquiring Stastney from the Predators to replace Kulak. He is a strong depth defender who only cost the Oilers a third-round pick.

Spencer Stastney, reportedly acquired by EDM, is a left defenceman who has put up solid results in a depth role in Nashville. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Rur6EB9dqT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 12, 2025

This is a strong move for the Oilers, who pick up a player who is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) and could fit strongly on the Oilers’ left side. He only has 81 career games under his belt, but he has shown promise in that short time.

For the Predators, the initial thought is: why? This move doesn’t really make sense for them, and their fans didn’t seem to be pleased with the move either. They move on from a young, promising defender who has the chance to become a top-four defender within the next couple of seasons.

This one is a clear win for the Oilers, but at least the Predators got a draft pick in return.

Oilers Grade: B+

Predators Grade: D-

