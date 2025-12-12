Islanders Holding Their Breath After Bo Horvat’s Early Exit

Thursday night’s matchup against the Anaheim Ducks was supposed to be another step forward for a New York Islanders squad that has recently found its footing. Instead, the night ended with a collective holding of breath across the fanbase.

Midway through the second period, top-line center Bo Horvat left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. For a team sitting third in the Metropolitan Division and riding a streak of five wins in their last six games, the timing couldn’t be worse. The Islanders are a team built on structure and depth, but losing your primary offensive engine tests the limits of that philosophy.

A Twist of Fate in Anaheim

The incident occurred at the 6:52 mark of the second period, and upon review, it looked like a harmless play gone wrong. Horvat was tracking a loose puck when he engaged with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson. While accounts vary slightly on the mechanics—whether it was a skate tangle or an over-skate caused by a poke-check—the result was undeniable.

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring a goal (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Horvat’s left leg appeared to slip awkwardly as he turned to retrieve the puck, causing his ankle to bend and twist under his weight. The visual was concerning enough, but seeing the veteran center limp off the ice and head immediately down the tunnel confirmed the severity. He was unable to put significant weight on the left foot, and the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Post-game, head coach Patrick Roy offered a sliver of optimism, labeling the 30-year-old center as “day-to-day.” Further evaluations are scheduled for Friday, with a definitive update expected before Saturday’s clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Replacing the Irreplaceable

To say Horvat has been essential to New York’s success this season is an understatement. He has been the model of consistency, not missing a single game to this point.

Related – Islanders Score 3 Goals in First Period to Take Down Ducks 5-2

Horvat isn’t just a presence; he is the production. He leads the roster with 31 points in 32 games. To put that into perspective, he sits seven points clear of the next closest skater, Mathew Barzal. Furthermore, his 19 goals put him in a tie for the fourth-most across the entire NHL.

Mat Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When you remove a player scoring at that pace from the lineup, you aren’t just losing a body; you are losing the focal point of the attack. The Islanders have been surging, but maintaining that momentum in the Metro without their leading scorer requires more than just “next man up” clichés—it requires a fundamental shift in how the offense operates.

Roy’s Immediate Triage

We got a preview of life without Horvat immediately following his exit, as Roy was forced to shuffle the deck on the fly. The adjustments provide a blueprint for what the lineup might look like if Horvat misses time:

Barzal Returns to the Middle: Barzal slid into the top-line center role, flanked by Emil Heineman and Maxim Shabanov. This puts the puck on Barzal’s stick more often, which is a necessity in Horvat’s absence.

Barzal slid into the top-line center role, flanked by Emil Heineman and Maxim Shabanov. This puts the puck on Barzal’s stick more often, which is a necessity in Horvat’s absence. Holmstrom Elevates: Simon Holmstrom was promoted to the second line, skating alongside Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, tasked with maintaining the defensive responsibility of that unit while adding some offensive upside.

Simon Holmstrom was promoted to the second line, skating alongside Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, tasked with maintaining the defensive responsibility of that unit while adding some offensive upside. Depth Tested: Marc Gatcomb moved up to fill the void on the third line.

The Weekend Outlook

If the medical staff determines Horvat needs a stint on the sidelines, the Islanders do have reinforcements available. Maxim Tsyplakov, a healthy scratch on Thursday, is the logical insertion into the lineup.

Related – How the Islanders’ New Fourth Line is Turning the Tide

However, the more intriguing storyline is Jonathan Drouin. Drouin has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury of his own, but is reportedly close to a return. If he can suit up for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay, it would soften the blow significantly, adding a skilled playmaker back into the mix just as the primary finisher exits.

In a division as tight as the Metro, the difference between a “day-to-day” bruise and a multi-week absence can be the difference between a playoff spot and an early summer. The Islanders need Horvat back as soon as possible.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.