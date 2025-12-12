Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini is Forcing Team Canada’s Hand

The roster for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan has, for the better part of two years, felt largely pre-ordained. We know the pillars. We know Connor McDavid will drive the bus, Nathan MacKinnon will bring the horsepower, and Cale Makar will patrol the blue line. We also know that Sidney Crosby will be there to pass the torch.

But historically, the most agonizing decisions for Hockey Canada haven’t been about the superstars in their prime; they have been about the kids. The precedent of taking a “13th forward”—a generational youngster to soak up the experience—is well established. However, the conversation surrounding San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has shifted dramatically in recent weeks. We are no longer discussing a participation trophy or an apprenticeship role.

Based on the noise coming out of management and his play on the ice, Celebrini isn’t just knocking on the door for a roster spot; he is kicking it down.

The Sophomore Surge

To understand the sudden urgency in the Celebrini discourse, you have to look at the trajectory of his current campaign. The “sophomore slump” is a common trope in this league, but Celebrini is effectively rewriting the script.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Through 32 games this season, the Sharks center has posted 44 points. To put that in perspective for the casual observer, that production rate places him third among all NHL skaters, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. When a 19-year-old is keeping pace with the two undisputed best players on the planet, the sample size stops looking like a fluke and starts looking like a standard.

This isn’t just about raw offensive output, though. If Team Canada were selected solely on point totals, the job would be easy. The selection committee, led by Doug Armstrong and coached by Jon Cooper, is looking for reliability. They need players who can function in high-leverage situations against the heavy, structured systems of Finland or the United States. This is where Celebrini’s case moves from “interesting” to “undeniable.”

The “Grown-Up” Game

The defining narrative of the 2026 selection process appears to be a preference for what insiders are calling a “grown-up’s game.” The Olympic ice surface in Milan will be NHL-sized, not international, meaning the game will be fast, physical, and congested. There is little room for perimeter players who cheat for offense.

This philosophy plays directly into Celebrini’s hands. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky recently offered a passionate defense of his young star, questioning how anyone could leave him off the roster. Warsofsky highlighted Celebrini as a true “200-foot player”—a term often overused in hockey circles, but applicable here. He noted that Celebrini plays with a physical edge and, crucially, takes genuine pride in his defensive responsibilities.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini is congratulated after his empty net goal against the Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

It is rare to find a teenager who is as engaged without the puck as he is with it. Rick Tocchet, who is serving as an assistant coach for Team Canada, essentially confirmed that the staff is taking notice. Tocchet let slip that Celebrini is “definitely in the mix,” emphasizing that management is watching him closely. When a coach known for demanding hard-nosed, responsible hockey praises a 19-year-old’s game, it signals that the player has passed the “trust” test.

The North Vancouver Dilemma

Of course, you cannot discuss Celebrini without addressing the elephant in the room: Connor Bedard.

Both products of North Vancouver, both first-overall picks, and both undeniably talented, they represent the future of Canadian hockey. The initial assumption among fans was that both might go, or perhaps just Bedard, given his pre-draft hype. However, the reality of roster construction suggests a more ruthless outcome.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun recently suggested that Team Canada management might only see fit to bring one youngster. If the directive is to build a heavy, veteran-laden team to grind out wins in Milan, carrying two teenagers might be seen as a luxury the coaching staff isn’t willing to afford.

LeBrun noted that right now, the scales are tipped in Celebrini’s favor, placing him in “pole position” for that covetous roster spot. While Bedard is a singular offensive talent, the national media consensus is shifting toward the belief that Celebrini is the more complete, all-around player right now.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

There is also the Crosby factor to consider. Celebrini left a distinct impression on selectors during the World Championships, where his hockey IQ and game sense were reportedly appreciated by the Pittsburgh Penguins captain. In the hierarchy of Hockey Canada, the seal of approval from Number 87 carries significant weight. If the captain trusts the kid to make the right play in a tight game, the coaching staff will listen.

Blocking Out the Noise

For his part, Celebrini is handling the pressure with the same maturity he displays in the defensive zone. It would be easy for a player of his age to get caught up in the “rabid Olympic speculation,” as he calls it.

He has acknowledged that wearing the Maple Leaf is the dream of every Canadian kid, and he admitted it was a specific goal he set for himself over the summer. Yet, in his interactions with the media, he remains pragmatic. He insists on focusing on the “here and now,” aware that he cannot control the decisions made in the boardrooms of Hockey Canada. He seems acutely aware that reading too much internet speculation is a recipe for disaster.

The Final Verdict

The job facing Cooper and the management group is enviable but difficult. Leaving a talent like Bedard at home would be a massive statement, but leaving Celebrini at home is becoming, in the words of LeBrun, “extremely difficult.”

If the mandate is to win gold by playing a hard, responsible, two-way game, Celebrini fits the mold perfectly. He offers the offensive flair required to break games open, paired with the defensive conscience required to close them out.

We are watching a changing of the guard in real-time. The 2026 roster was supposed to be about the veterans, but a 19-year-old from North Vancouver is making sure the conversation is about him. Whether he is the 13th forward or the second-line center, it is becoming increasingly clear that Celebrini belongs in Milan.

