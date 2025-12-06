Sharks’ Celebrini Is Already a Top 5 Center in the NHL

The San Jose Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini first overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was looked at as the franchise cornerstone before he even played one game for the Sharks. Fast-forward a year and a half, and he is showing the league, media, and fans that there is a reason he was selected first overall.

The Sharks are relying on Celebrini to help them take the next step in their rebuild and hopefully end it sooner rather than later. The Sharks have gotten off to a good start this season, sitting at 13-13-3 (29 points), one point out of the last wild card spot in the Western Conference. Much of that has to do with how well Celebrini has been offensively.

Given how well he’s been producing, he is making a strong case to be a top-five center in the league right now.

Celebrini Has Taken a Massive Step Offensively

Celebrini has recorded 40 points (14 goals and 26 assists) in 29 games played, which would put his 82-game pace at 40 goals, 74 assists, and 114 points. To be putting up these kinds of offensive numbers as a 19-year-old is almost unheard of today.

Not only is he producing on the stat sheet, but he also knows his role and primary focus as a centerman. He’s a distributor whenever he has the puck; he’s physical, and he always ends up in the right spots, so his current production shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. He is also the smartest player on the ice whenever he steps foot onto it. His awareness is through the roof, especially offensively.

Celebrini drives play; he’s more confident than most players in the league with the puck on their stick. There are so many things he does right on a game-to-game basis.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini celebrates his goal against the Utah Mammoth (Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images)

His analytics have been just as impressive as his baseline statistics. According to Evolving Hockey, he ranks in the 96th percentile in offense. His even-strength goals above replacement offensively are well above 18, and his expected goals above replacement are well above 15.

If you take a look at JFresh’s model (Advanced Hockey Stats), he ranks in the 67th percentile in even-strength offense, but his finishing is in the 96th percentile. He also ranks in the 90th percentile in goals and 92nd percentile in primary assists. That just further shows how well he’s been not only as a distributor but also as a goal scorer.

Celebrini Is Leading the Sharks Out of Their Rebuild

I mentioned briefly above that the Sharks have taken their next step in their rebuild, becoming a team that hovers around the .500 points percentage plateau, and so far, that’s been the case for most of the season.

The Sharks started the season 1-5-2. Since their rough start to the season, they have a record of 12-8-1, which, at an 82-game pace, is 47-31-4, leaving them at 98 points and putting them in the playoffs. Obviously, a team as young as the Sharks will go through tough stretches during the season, but as long as Celebrini is at the helm and on the ice, those stretches will be kept to a minimum.

Celebrini is more than just producing on the ice, but his leadership off the ice should be noted as well. He’s one of the voices in the locker room that everyone listens to. Even though he’s only 19, players will listen when he speaks. Whether it’s in the locker room or on the bench, trying to communicate things with his teammates, what he’s doing has been incredible via his leadership.

Celebrini is putting the league on notice, and he’s only going to keep getting better as he gains more experience. He’s well on his way to becoming a top-five center in the league and an elite superstar with the likes of Sidney Crosby and company.