Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Rangers – 12/6/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (19-2-6) at RANGERS (15-12-2)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Valeri Nichushkin — Brock Nelson — Gabriel Landeskog
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ross Colton — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Wedgewood did not dress for the Avalanche’s 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. It’s not clear if the goalie will be able to return Saturday.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Conor Sheary — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report:
Quick has been skating, but the goalie has missed six consecutive games. … Neither team practiced Friday after both played Thursday.
