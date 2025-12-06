Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Rangers – 12/6/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (19-2-6) at RANGERS (15-12-2)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Valeri Nichushkin — Brock Nelson — Gabriel Landeskog

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ross Colton — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Wedgewood did not dress for the Avalanche’s 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. It’s not clear if the goalie will be able to return Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Conor Sheary — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report:

Quick has been skating, but the goalie has missed six consecutive games. … Neither team practiced Friday after both played Thursday.

