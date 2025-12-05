Rangers Outlast Senators in 4-2 Win

The New York Rangers (14-12-2) defeated the Ottawa Senators (13-9-4) 4-2 at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

Mika Zibanejad, Vladislav Gavrikov, Will Borgen, and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves.

Game Recap

Zibanejad opened the scoring at 3:19 of the first period with a wrist shot that beat Ullmark top-shelf. J.T. Miller led two-on-one and set Zibanejad up for his 10th goal of the season.

The Rangers doubled their lead at 9:45 on a snap shot from Gavrikov from the left faceoff dot that beat Ullmark over his glove.

Cozens scored his ninth of the season at 18:30 on the power play to cut the lead to 2-1. Cozens took a wrist shot from the mid-slot that beat Shesterkin inside the post glove-side.

New York Rangers defenseman Will Borgen shoots the puck for a goal against the Ottawa Senators (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

At 7:24 of the middle frame, Borgen beat a screened Ullmark with a wrist shot from the high slot to restore the Rangers’ two-goal lead.

The Sens scored their second power-play goal of the night at 13:08 on a Brady Tkachuk slap shot from the right circle that deflected off Batherson at the right side of the crease.

Panarin scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the 4-2 victory.

The Rangers outshot the Senators 28-27 and went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Senators went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Saturday. The Rangers host the Colorado Avalanche in the afternoon, and the Senators host the St. Louis Blues later in the evening.