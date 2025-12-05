Penguins Hold Off Lightning to Pick Up 4-3 Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins thwarted a late comeback attempt by the Tampa Bay Lightning to pick up a 4-3 win. They pick up another win on their road trip, winning back-to-back to get it started. Meanwhile, the Lightning have now lost consecutive games after winning seven in a row.

Evgeni Malkin was the standout player of the game for the Penguins, racking up three points. His efforts earned him the first star of the game.

An Electric Comeback Denied By Penguins

Ville Koivunen (1) got the scoring going with a power-play goal to find the back of the net for the first time this season. The score remained 1-0 through the first period, but the Penguins were set to tack on. Malkin (7) picked up an unassisted goal before assisting on Ben Kindel’s (7) power-play goal to extend the lead to 3-0.

Nikita Kucherov (12) scored a goal in the final minutes of the period to get the game within two before the second intermission. Then, Brandon Hagel scored two unanswered goals (16, 17), including the Lightning’s lone power-play goal of the game, to tie the bout up 3-3.

At this point, perhaps there was a chance this game would go to overtime, and each team would take home at least a point. Malkin (8) denied that possibility with another goal to put the dagger in the comeback and seal the win.

For a moment, it looked like the Lightning had tied it back up again on a goal by Kucherov at four goals apiece. However, it was waved off due to a puck deflecting off Hagel being ruled a hand pass.

NO. GOAL.



The play was overturned due to a missed hand-pass stoppage https://t.co/hA8UK1RZH9 pic.twitter.com/yYn4OiinQb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 5, 2025

While the Penguins netted two goals with the man advantage on four opportunities, the Lightning’s woes continue. They went 1-for-6 on the power play.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry battled hard, saving 37 of 40 (.925) shots on goal. Meanwhile, Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson stopped 27 of 31 shots (.871).

The Penguins continue their road trip when they head to Dallas to play the Stars on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Lightning will stay at home for a rematch with the Islanders on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.