Blue Jackets Rally Late to Defeat Red Wings in Shootout

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to exact some revenge for their recent game in Detroit against the Red Wings. They were ultimately able to turn the tables in their favir.

Adam Fantilli scored twice including the game-tying goal with 1:31 left in regulation. The Blue Jackets prevailed in the shootout and won the game 6-5 on Thursday night.

The story of this game was both team’s power plays.

Game Recap

The first period started out slow for both teams trying to find their groove. An early penalty gave the Red Wings a chance to score on their power play, which came into the game 11th in the league at 21.6%.

But it was the Blue Jackets’ improved penalty kill that got the upper hand at the start. They played keep away and successfully killed the tripping penalty to Brendan Smith.

The Blue Jackets were able to grab the lead with just 2:05 left in the first when Ivan Provorov’s point shot beat Cam Talbot. Seconds before, Ben Chiarot swept the puck off the goal line. That was the only goal of the period with the Blue Jackets holding an 8-6 shot advantage in the first.

And then the second period got crazy on special teams. The two teams combined for five power-play goals between them. The Blue Jackets got one at even strength as well.

Just 1:09 into the period, Dylan Larkin tipped a Moritz Seider shot past Elvis Merzlikins on the power play. The Blue Jackets answered with a pair to build a 3-1 lead.

Kirill Marchenko returned to the lineup and scored a power-play goal on a shot Talbot would want back. Then Kent Johnson scored his first goal in 19 games off a rebound. That was his third of the season and the only even strength goal of the second.

With Dmitri Voronkov in the box for high sticking, the Red Wings converted both ends of the double minor. First it was Lucas Raymond to cut it to 3-2. Then former Blue Jacket James van Riemsdyk scored from his traditional spot to make it 3-3.

The Blue Jackets restored their lead 4-3 with yet another power-play goal. This time, Fantilli blasted a Zach Werenski pass for his 10th of the season. Fantilli became the first Blue Jacket to the 10-goal mark this season.

The Red Wings struck quickly in the third to take a 5-4 lead. Patrick Kane scored his 496th career goal to tie it. Alex DeBrincat scored about two minutes later to give the Red Wings the lead.

The Blue Jackets pulled Merzlikins late. Fantilli got the puck in the middle of the ice. His shot eluded Talbot to make it 5-5. Overtime and the shootout were needed.

Adam Fantilli scored twice to help the Blue Jackets to victory on Thursday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets got goals from Johnson and Marchenko to win the shootout 2-0 and the game 6-5. With the win, the Blue Jackets jumped to 31 points. It ensured every team in the Metro had at least 31 points. The difference from first-eighth place is just five points.

The Blue Jackets will now head to Florida to take on the Panthers Saturday. The Red Wings are flying out to Seattle and will take on the Kraken on Saturday night.