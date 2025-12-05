3 Unanswered Goals Lead Flames to 4-1 Win Over the Wild

On Thursday night, the Calgary Flames hosted the Minnesota Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Related: Projected Lineups for Wild vs Flames – 12/4/25

It was the second time these two teams have met up this season, after the Wild walked away with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Flames in early November.

Game Recap

As you might have expected, in a game between two good defensive but offensively challenged teams, it was an uneventful night. Dustin Wolf and Filip Gustavsson combined to make 17 saves in the first period to hold the game scoreless.

However, the Flames finally broke the ice, just over four minutes into the second period, on Jonathan Huberdeau’s fifth of the season when he buried a rebound off a shot off the rush, which was initially started back in the Flames’ defensive zone with Huberdeau picking up a loose puck on the boards.

A backhand beauty from Huby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l6YXGnoPlB — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 5, 2025

The lead did not hold long, with the Wild evening the score back up 12 minutes later, still in the middle frame on Yakov Trenin’s second of the season, when he deflected home a Zach Bogosian point shot, who earned his first point of the season.

After entering the final frame tied 1-1, the Flames regained the lead on Matthew Coronato’s ninth of the season when Morgan Frost found him alone in the slot right after entering the zone on the rush.

They then extended their lead to two goals six minutes into the third, when Blake Coleman found Connor Zary, who converted for his third of the season on a two-on-one rush.

Rasmus Andersson added an empty-netter to close out a 4-1 victory for the Flames, with Dustin Wolf saving 26 of 27 shots.

It was a strong bounce-back performance from the Flames, who had lost back-to-back games. They will look for back-to-back wins on Saturday night against the Utah Mammoth. The Wild will also be in action Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, their third of a four-game road trip, after splitting the first two games.