McDavid’s Hat Trick Leads Oilers to Commanding 9-4 Victory Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5) hosted the Seattle Kraken (11-8-6) on Thursday night (Dec. 4). This was their third meeting of the season, with Seattle defeating Edmonton 3-2 on Oct. 25, and the Oilers returning the favour with a 4-0 victory on Nov. 29, with both of those games in Seattle. This game saw the Oilers dominate en route to a commanding 9-4 win. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers opened the scoring 7:17 into the first period courtesy of Connor McDavid’s 12th of the season. Edmonton forced a turnover in the offensive zone, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found McDavid, who walked in and ripped a shot upstairs, blocker-side over goaltender Joey Daccord. Just 17 seconds later, the home team made it 2-0. Leon Draisaitl found Vasily Podkolzin near the right faceoff circle, and his one-timer squeaked through Daccord, barely crossing the goal line.

Then, the Oilers added another as Draisaitl made it 3-0 with a power-play marker 11:27 into the period. Nugent-Hopkins passed to McDavid down low, and the Oilers’ captain found Draisaitl with a cross-crease pass, and he buried the one-timer in tight.

Seattle fought back and got on the board 16:07 into the opening frame. Brandon Montour’s shot was blocked, but the puck bounced to Eeli Tolvanen, and he ripped the shot past goaltender Calvin Pickard. Then, Frederick Gaudreau stole the puck from Draisaitl, and he went to the backhand for his first of the season with just 27 seconds remaining to bring the score within one. That wild first period concluded with five goals scored, and the Kraken holding a slim 11-10 shot advantage.

The Oilers made it 4-2 with a shorthanded marker 2:28 into the second period. Evan Bouchard found Matt Savoie with a breakaway pass, and he went to the backhand, beating Seattle’s netminder. Then, the Oilers extended their lead with another power-play goal. McDavid’s shot fooled Daccord through the five-hole, leading to a goalie change. The Oilers weren’t done there, as they made it 6-2 courtesy of Zach Hyman’s second of the season. The Oilers forward drove hard to the net and beat the new goaltender Philipp Grubauer with the backhand.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid takes a shot on Kraken goalie Joey Daccord (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

The visitors cut the lead to 6-3 midway through the middle frame. Matty Beniers’ shot was redirected by Jordan Eberle, and Jared McCann pounced on the rebound. Another high-event period concluded with the home team leading by three.

The Oilers’ domination continued as they made it 7-3 2:03 into the final frame. The Kraken turned the puck over, and Mattias Janmark capitalized on that mistake, jamming the puck home. Then, on a double minor power play, Nugent-Hopkins’ shot missed the net, but the puck went to McDavid along the boards, and he scored into the gaping cage to complete the hat trick. The Oilers continued to pour it on as Savoie made it 9-3 on the power play. Mattias Ekholm’s shot was blocked, but Adam Henrique found Savoie for the one-timer.

The Kraken added a goal with five seconds left, courtesy of Jani Nyman on a jam play in tight. Pickard stopped 28 of 32 shots for an .875 save percentage (SV%) in the win. Meanwhile, Daccord stopped nine of 14 shots in the loss, while Grubauer stopped 14 of 18 shots in relief.

The Kraken return home to begin a three-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (Dec. 6). Meanwhile, the Oilers continue their five-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on the same day. These two teams conclude their four-game season series on March 31 in Edmonton. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.