NHL Morning Recap – December 5, 2025

MAPLE LEAFS 5 at HURRICANES 1

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 0:53 – Bobby McMann (7) from Nicolas Roy (6), Jake McCabe (8)

P1 11:45 – Scott Laughton (2) from Philippe Myers (1), Simon Benoit (3)

P2 4:44 – Matthew Knies (7) from Max Domi (7), Morgan Rielly (17)

P2 10:39 – Auston Matthews (11) from Domi (8), Knies (21)

P3 18:16 – McMann (8) from Roy (7) – Empty Net

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 15:45 – Seth Jarvis (16) from Shayne Gostisbehere (16), Sebastian Aho (17)

PREDATORS 2 at PANTHERS 1 – OT

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P3 13:41 – Ryan O’Reilly (9) from Michael Bunting (10), Nicolas Hague (6)

OT 4:03 – Steven Stamkos (8) from O’Reilly (12), Roman Josi (8)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 16:26 – Carter Verhaeghe (5) from Sam Bennett (7), A.J. Greer (5)

AVALANCHE 3 at ISLANDERS 6

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 5:56 – Kyle MacLean (1) from Ryan Pulock (12), Marc Gatcomb (1)

P1 18:20 – Anders Lee (6) from Mathew Barzal (12)

P2 6:58 – Bo Horvat (17) from Matthew Schaefer (12), Pulock (13)

P2 7:59 – Adam Pelech (1) from Barzal (13), Lee (9)

P2 18:46 – Barzal (8) from Maxim Shabanov (6), Horvat (12)

P3 18:45 – Casey Cizikas (2) unassisted – Empty Net

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P2 8:39 – Valeri Nichushkin (6) from Sam Malinski (12), Brock Nelson (9)

P2 10:04 – Martin Necas (14) from Victor Olofsson (11), Brent Burns (10)

P3 1:27 – Artturi Lehkonen (10) from Cale Makar (24), Necas (21)

RANGERS 4 at SENATORS 2

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 3:19 – Mika Zibanejad (10) from J.T. Miller (8), Artemi Panarin (21)

P1 9:45 – Vladislav Gavrikov (6) from Braden Schneider (5), Miller (9)

P2 7:24 – Will Borgen (2) from Carson Soucy (3), Jonny Brodzinski (3)

P3 19:16 – Panarin (9) from Miller (10), Vincent Trocheck (8) – Empty Net

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 18:30 – Dylan Cozens (9) from Batherson (14), Sanderson (16)

P3 13:08 – Drake Batherson (10) from Brady Tkachuk (6), Jake Sanderson (17)

BLUES 2 at BRUINS 5

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P2 1:59 – Pavel Buchnevich (4) from Colton Parayko (8)

P3 9:07 – Pius Suter (7) from Dylan Holloway (7), Jordan Kyrou (8)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 6:30 – Alex Steeves (6) from Morgan Geekie (9), Elias Lindholm (10)

P1 11:25 – Geekie (21) from Lindholm (11), Steeves (2)

P2 6:04 – Viktor Arvidsson (7) from Mason Lohrei (9)

P2 12:26 – Pavel Zacha (6) from Arvidsson (5), Lohrei (10)

P2 19:59 – Zacha (7) from Lindholm (12), Geekie (10)

PENGUINS 4 at LIGHTNING 3

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 6:12 – Ville Koivunen (1) from Kris Letang (10), Tommy Novak (8)

P2 7:53 – Evgeni Malkin (7) unassisted

P2 9:49 – Ben Kindel (7) from Erik Karlsson (17), Malkin (21)

P3 17:17 – Malkin (8) from Novak (9), Anthony Mantha (8)

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P2 18:46 – Nikita Kucherov (12) from Darren Raddysh (14), Jake Guentzel (14)

P3 1:17 – Brandon Hagel (16) from Kucherov (22), Raddysh (15)

P3 11:44 – Hagel (17) from Nick Paul (4), Gage Goncalves (5)

RED WINGS 5 at BLUE JACKETS 6 – SO

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 5:18 – Kirill Marchenko (9) from Zach Werenski (18), Sean Monahan (9)

P2 7:11 – Kent Johnson (3) from Cole Sillinger (9), Denton Mateychuk (5)

P2 9:08 – Lucas Raymond (10) from Axel Sandin Pellikka (5), Patrick Kane (14)

P2 13:50 – Adam Fantilli (10) from Werenski (19), Monahan (10)

P3 18:29 – Fantilli (11) from Werenski (20), Monahan (11)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 17:55 – Ivan Provorov (4) from Brendan Gaunce (2)

P2 1:09 – Dylan Larkin (15) from Moritz Seider (16), Raymond (21)

P2 10:20 – James van Riemsdyk (5) from Andrew Copp (9), Emmitt Finnie (8)

P3 9:35 – Patrick Kane (4) from Seider (17), Copp (10)

P3 11:38 – Alex DeBrincat (14) unassisted

Shootout Summary:

CBJ: Johnson – Goal

CBJ: Marchenko – Winner

KRAKEN 4 at OILERS 9

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 16:07 – Eeli Tolvanen (4) from Brandon Montour (9), Kaapo Kakko (1)

P1 19:33 – Frederick Gaudreau (1) unassisted

P2 9:30 – Jared McCann (4) from Jordan Eberle (7), Matty Beniers (12)

P3 19:55 – Jani Nyman (4) from Shane Wright (7), Kakko (2)

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 7:17 – Connor McDavid (12) from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (13)

P1 7:34 – Vasily Podkolzin (5) from Leon Draisaitl (17), Evan Bouchard (19)

P1 11:27 – Draisaitl (16) from McDavid (26), Nugent-Hopkins (14)

P2 2:28 – Matt Savoie (4) from Bouchard (20), Adam Henrique (6)

P2 6:14 – McDavid (13) from Bouchard (21), Draisaitl (18)

P2 8:53 – Zach Hyman (2) from Mattias Ekholm (10)

P3 2:03 – Mattias Janmark (1) from Andrew Mangiapane (6)

P3 6:59 – McDavid (14) from Nugent-Hopkins (15), Draisaitl (19)

P3 8:58 – Savoie (5) from Henrique (7), Ekholm (11)

WILD 1 at FLAMES 4

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 16:51 – Yakov Trenin (2) from Zach Bogosian (1), Zeev Buium (10)

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P2 4:21 – Jonathan Huberdeau (5) from Rasmus Andersson (14), Matt Coronato (7)

P3 3:33 – Coronato (9) from Morgan Frost (9), Joel Hanley (4)

P3 6:18 – Connor Zary (3) from Blake Coleman (4), Mikael Backlund (11)

P3 19:00 – Andersson (6) unassisted

BLACKHAWKS 2 at KINGS 1

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P2 6:17 – Connor Bedard (18) from Tyler Bertuzzi (10), Frank Nazar (14)

P2 19:54 – Wyatt Kaiser (1) from Nazar (15), Oliver Moore (5)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P3 10:38 – Trevor Moore (4) from Warren Foegele (1)