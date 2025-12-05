Bobby McMann & Maple Leafs Defeat Hurricanes 5-1

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night (Dec. 4) for their second of three meetings of the season. The Hurricanes won the first game 5-4 in Toronto back on Nov. 9. Both teams entered the game on a two-game winning streak, looking to add a third. After the final horn, the Maple Leafs defeated the Hurricanes 5-1.

The first period saw three goals, two from the Maple Leafs and one from the Hurricanes. The Maple Leafs were fortunate on two bounces going their way to take a 2-0 lead just before 12 minutes into the period. Bobby McMann got the Maple Leafs out front just 53 seconds into the game after his shot went off the post, then off the backside of Frederik Andersen. By the time Andersen reacted, the puck was already in the net. The second goal for the visitors came at 11:45 into the period after a puck that was attempted to get rimmed around the board took a weird bounce off the stanchion. Scott Laughton was in the right place at the right time for the Maple Leafs to double their lead.

However, exactly four minutes later, the Hurricanes were able to cut the lead in half. Shayne Gostisbehere had an otherworldly no-look pass to find Seth Jarvis, who was able to get the puck past Joseph Woll, making it a 2-1 game. It was his 16th of the season, keeping up his 40-goal pace. The Hurricanes were the better team, outshooting the Leafs 13-7, but were on the wrong end of a 2-1 score after 20 minutes.

The second saw two more goals, both from the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies made it a 3-1 game for the visitors after getting a pass from Max Domi and streaking into the Hurricanes’ zone. He took a slight tumble, slid on one knee, got back on his skates, powered Sebastian Aho, and then finally scored on a backhand, going shortside on Andersen. It was a highlight reel play for his seventh of the season. After a turnover from Jordan Martinook, the Leafs had numbers going back the other way for a counterattack on the Hurricanes. Auston Matthews would score on a one-timer to beat Andersen, making it a 4-1 lead. Andersen got a piece of it, but the shot was hard enough to get through him.

The third period saw one goal in the final frame of the game. McMann added his second of the game after scoring on the empty net, making it 5-1 for the Maple Leafs. They scored three unanswered goals following the Jarvis goal in the first period. The Hurricanes outshot the Leafs 9-8 in the third period and 32-23 overall.

The Hurricanes saw their two-game winning streak snapped and are now 16-8-2 on the season. Their next game is on Saturday, Dec. 6, against the Nashville Predators. The Maple Leafs move to 13-11-3 after the win and are on a three-game winning streak. Their next game is on Dec. 6, against the Montreal Canadiens.