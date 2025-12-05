Maple Leafs Lose Woll to Injury Against Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been bitten by the injury bug yet again. Tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes, goaltender Joseph Woll had to leave the game with a lower body injury and did not return. Thankfully, Dennis Hildeby was able to step in and shut the door as the Maple Leafs won their third straight.

Unfortunately, it seems like Woll can never catch a break. He had the chance to be the number one for the Maple Leafs for an extended period of time while Anthony Stolarz is out of the lineup while dealing with an injury as well. Now, it looks like he will be out with what appears to be an injury to his hip or knee.

Woll’s Injury is Unknown

After the game, head coach Craig Berube provided an update and said the severity of Woll’s injury is unknown at this time. He also mentioned that Stolarz has not skated since his injury occurred on Nov. 11. This is a tough break for both Woll and the Maple Leafs who will now need to turn to their third string goalie and their fourth string to serve as a backup for the next stretch of time. Unless they make another move to bring in some goaltending help.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The Maple Leafs will head home, where they will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. All signs point to Hildeby getting his fourth start of the season in that game.