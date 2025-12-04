Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Islanders – 12/4/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (19-1-6) at ISLANDERS (14-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Wedgewood left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday due to back tightness; the goalie did travel with the Avalanche and could play at some point during their four-game road trip. … Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Blackwood. … Nelson will play at the Islanders for the first time; he played 12 seasons with New York before being traded to Colorado on March 6, 2025.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

