Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Islanders – 12/4/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (19-1-6) at ISLANDERS (14-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Wedgewood left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday due to back tightness; the goalie did travel with the Avalanche and could play at some point during their four-game road trip. … Miner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Blackwood. … Nelson will play at the Islanders for the first time; he played 12 seasons with New York before being traded to Colorado on March 6, 2025.
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
