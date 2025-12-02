Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Islanders – 12/2/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (16-7-2) at ISLANDERS (13-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Dominic James — Curtis Douglas — Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile — Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Adam Boqvist
Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Tony DeAngelio (illness), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

DeAngelo, a defenseman, is sick and will be a game-time decision, but Islanders coach Patrick Roy said it’s unlikely he plays. Boqvist will play if DeAngelo is unable. … Pageau, a center, skated in a noncontact jersey. He has been week to week since last playing Nov. 22.

