Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Red Wings – 12/2/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (15-12-0) at RED WINGS (13-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Michael Callahan
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte
Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Pastrnak is close to returning but will need “a few skates” before he comes back. The forward will miss his third straight game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Hughes and Red Wings Buzz, Binnington Drama, Guhle Off Limits
- From Waiver Wire to Bruins Sniper: The Evolution of Morgan Geekie
- Jeremy Swayman’s Bounce Back Season Has Bruins in Position for Success
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Appleton, a forward, is expected to miss 7-10 days.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Hughes and Red Wings Buzz, Binnington Drama, Guhle Off Limits
- Dear Santa: Red Wings’ 2025 Wish List
- 3 Potential Trades Involving Canucks Star Quinn Hughes