Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Red Wings – 12/2/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Michael Callahan

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte

Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Pastrnak is close to returning but will need “a few skates” before he comes back. The forward will miss his third straight game.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Appleton, a forward, is expected to miss 7-10 days.

