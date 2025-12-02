Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 12/2/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (11-11-3) at PANTHERS (12-11-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineups
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Troy Stetcher
Simon Benoit — Phillippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Status report
Carlo, a defenseman, left the Maple Leafs and is back in Toronto. Coach Craig Berube said surgery appears to be coming. “He has to get something done,” Berube said after the morning skate. “It didn’t go the way we thought.” Carlo has been out since Nov. 13. … Benoit has returned after leaving the Maple Leafs for personal reasons and will be in the lineup.
Panthers projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Noah Gregor — Jack Studnicka — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Devine
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
Reinhart did not skate on Sunday or Monday with the Panthers but will play. … Studnicka was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday and will be in the lineup.
