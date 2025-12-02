Projected Lineups for Flames vs Predators – 12/2/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (9-14-4) at PREDATORS (8-13-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Jake Bean
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Sam Morton, Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
Cooley will make his fifth start in six games.
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Tyson Jost — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Spencer Stastney — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Nicolas Hague — Nick Perbix
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Michael McCarron (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Marchessault practiced Monday and could play after missing two games because of a lower body injury.
