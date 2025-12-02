Projected Lineups for Flames vs Predators – 12/2/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (9-14-4) at PREDATORS (8-13-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Jake Bean

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Sam Morton, Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Cooley will make his fifth start in six games.

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Tyson Jost — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Spencer Stastney — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Nicolas Hague — Nick Perbix

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Michael McCarron (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Marchessault practiced Monday and could play after missing two games because of a lower body injury.

