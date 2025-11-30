Projected Lineups for Flames vs Hurricanes – 11/30/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (9-14-3) at HURRICANES (15-7-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNO, SNE, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

Staal, who has missed the past three games with an illness, practiced on Saturday and could play. … Justin Robidas, a forward, was reassigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

