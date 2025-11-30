Projected Lineups for Flames vs Hurricanes – 11/30/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (9-14-3) at HURRICANES (15-7-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNO, SNE, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
Staal, who has missed the past three games with an illness, practiced on Saturday and could play. … Justin Robidas, a forward, was reassigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
