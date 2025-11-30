Projected Lineups for Senators vs Stars – 11/30/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (12-8-4) at STARS (16-5-4)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Lars Eller — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Michael Amadio — Nick Cousins — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team was expected to conduct a morning skate Sunday. … Ottawa recalled Gilbert, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; he could enter the lineup if Kleven is unable to play after blocking a shot in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win against the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on Friday.

