Projected Lineups for Senators vs Stars – 11/30/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (12-8-4) at STARS (16-5-4)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Lars Eller — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Michael Amadio — Nick Cousins — Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team was expected to conduct a morning skate Sunday. … Ottawa recalled Gilbert, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; he could enter the lineup if Kleven is unable to play after blocking a shot in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
The Stars are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win against the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on Friday.
