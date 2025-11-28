Projected Lineups for Senators vs Blues – 11/28/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (12-7-4) at BLUES (7-10-7)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Lars Eller — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk will return after missing 20 games with a thumb injury.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jake Neighbours

Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Status report

Hofer could start with the Blues playing the front end of a home back-to-back; they host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and Binnington, who played Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, could get that start.

