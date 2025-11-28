Projected Lineups for Senators vs Blues – 11/28/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (12-7-4) at BLUES (7-10-7)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Lars Eller — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk will return after missing 20 games with a thumb injury.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jake Neighbours
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Status report
Hofer could start with the Blues playing the front end of a home back-to-back; they host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and Binnington, who played Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, could get that start.
