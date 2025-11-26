Projected Lineups for Senators vs Golden Knights – 11/26/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (11-7-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-5-7)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Lars Eller — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Tkachuk skated with the team Wednesday and could return at the St. Louis Blues on Friday; the forward has missed 19 games.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
Stone will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury; he will join Howden and Marner on the second line and reclaim his spot on the first power-play unit. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that none of the injured players have begun skating.
