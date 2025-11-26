Projected Lineups for Senators vs Golden Knights – 11/26/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Lars Eller — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Tkachuk skated with the team Wednesday and could return at the St. Louis Blues on Friday; the forward has missed 19 games.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

Stone will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury; he will join Howden and Marner on the second line and reclaim his spot on the first power-play unit. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that none of the injured players have begun skating.

