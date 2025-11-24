Projected Lineups for Senators vs Kings – 11/24/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (11-6-4) at KINGS (10-6-6)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Lars Eller — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Status report
Chabot, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will not play. He returned against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday after missing three games.
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore
Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Jeff Malott
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)
Status report
Helenius will play for the first time since Oct. 18, replacing Turcotte at forward on the fourth line.
