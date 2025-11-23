NHL Rumours: Svechnikov Unhappy, Texier to Habs & Carlo’s Value

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start off with Andrei Svechnikov and his current standing with the Carolina Hurricanes’ organization. Then we move to the Montreal Canadiens, and how they are the front-runners for forward Alexandre Texier. Finally, the Maple Leafs may be looking to reshape some of their roster, and Brandon Carlo could be the first domino to fall.

Svechnikov/Hurricanes Relationship on Thin Ice

On Saturday Headlines, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Hurricanes and Svechnikov were getting close to a potential breakup. To start the season, Svechnikov went without a point in each of the first eight games, and had his ice time and usage dropped significantly.

Friedman stated, “I understand that an inference was made to the Carolina Hurricanes that if they wanted to trade him he wouldn’t be upset about it, and that he would be open to the idea”.

May 10, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) scores a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

While that is far from an official trade request, to get to that point with one of your top guys can hurt. Fortunately for everyone, outside of 31 fanbases drooling over the idea of Svechnikov, Friedman says that because of the turnaround with the player, having 12 points in his last 13 games and back on the top line, everything is good for now.

The trade market is pretty thin in terms of the high-end players. Svechnikov could cost a ransom to acquire, and the Hurricanes wouldn’t make a deal unless it was well worth their while.

Canadiens Expected to Sign Texier to 1-Year Deal

Earlier on the Saturday Headlines segment, Friedman stated that after having his contract terminated by the St. Louis Blues, Texier is expected to sign with the Canadiens.

The Blues and Texier seemed to be on the same page about allowing him to have a fresh start somewhere. In what is almost the exact situation we saw unfold with the Toronto Maple Leafs and David Kampf, Texier made a bit too much money ($2.1 million AAV) for what he was bringing to the table, which led to him clearing waivers.

Now, a team will be able to sign Texier to a lesser-valued contract, and he will slide into a lineup and help a team out.

The Canadiens are dealing with a bunch of forward injuries, and while they do have good depth to round the roster out, Texier will help them out. The absences of Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and Patrik Laine are hurting the team, and because they aren’t season-long injuries, they have to be vigilant about the money they bring in in the meantime.

Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch suggests that the Ottawa Senators could also be in the mix as one of the few remaining teams that could be in on Texier, though it seems that the Canadiens are the team.

Carlo Could Get Leafs Some Value Back

After acquiring Carlo from the Boston Bruins at the 2025 Trade Deadline, the Maple Leafs may already be ready to move on from him. The Bruins brought in Fraser Minten and a 2026 first-round pick, which is looking to be a lottery pick as things stand today. For the Leafs, Carlo hasn’t played nearly as well as anticipated.

Now that the team is struggling, they could use this as a chance to re-tool a little bit, and Carlo could be one of the first players out of town.

On the Chris Johnston Show, Johnston stated that if the Maple Leafs are looking to make any changes on defense, Carlo could be the one to move, as he would get them some surplus value back.

The odds of them getting the same value back that they paid are pretty slim, but they could recoup some of those assets. Looking at the rest of the defense, Morgan Rielly makes a lot of money and may not be as easy to move; Chris Tanev is hurt, aging, and signed forever, though still quite effective. Tanev and Jake McCabe are more than likely locks to stick with the roster, too. Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be an attractive piece, too, but the ones the Maple Leafs are looking to move may not be the ones everyone wants.