Kraken’s Mason Marchment Records 200th NHL Point

On Saturday, Nov. 22, another Seattle Kraken player earned an NHL milestone. Mason Marchment recorded his 200th NHL point in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2 x 💯 for Mushy!



With an assist for his second point of the night, Mason Marchment notches his 200th career @NHL point. pic.twitter.com/tqadnlH05i — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 23, 2025

Marchment opened the scoring for the Kraken in the second period. He stole the puck away from the Penguins and made a drive for the net. Although Ben Kindel tried to defend him and stole the puck away, he took it back. He skated past Kindel and up towards the net. His shot found its mark and put Seattle on the board first.

This goal was not Marchment’s only point in this game. Late in the third period, Ryker Evans skated the puck into the Kraken’s zone and passed it to Marchment. He spotted Matty Beniers at the faceoff circle who took a shot, which bounced off the crossbar and into the net. It was this primary assist that earned Marchment his 200th NHL point.

Marchment began his NHL career when he was signed as a free agent by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. He went undrafted, so the fact Toronto took notice of him is a big deal. He didn’t play until the 2019-20 season, appearing in four games and recording one assist.

He was then traded to the Florida Panthers in 2020 in exchange for Denis Malgin. He finished the 2020-21 season playing in 33 games with the Panthers and recorded 10 points. He spent the next season in Florida as well, playing in 54 games and recording 47 points.

During the offseason leading into the 2022-23 season, he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Stars. He played in Dallas for three seasons, playing in a total of 211 games and recording 131 points. He recorded his personal best during the 2023-24 season with 53 points.

On June 19, 2025, the Kraken traded a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for Marchment. So far with Seattle, he has played in 20 games and has recorded 11 points. He has been having a great start to the season, especially now that he is playing on the top line alongside Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

Congratulations to Mason Marchment on earning his 200th NHL point!