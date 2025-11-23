4 Takeaways From Oilers’ 6-3 Victory Over Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers won their first game in regulation since Oct. 28, defeating the Florida Panthers 6-3, in a highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final rematch. This was a high-event, high-scoring affair, featuring plenty of hits, shots, chances, and goals. Florida had a 30-20 advantage in hits and a 38-31 advantage on the shot clock. According to Natural Stat Trick, there were also a combined 28 high-danger chances between the two clubs at 5-on-5, and 34 overall.

The Oilers got goals from Jack Roslovic (2), Mattias Ekholm, Vasily Podkolzin, Connor McDavid, and Matt Savoie. The Panthers’ goalscorers were Anton Lundell, Mackie Samoskevich, and Sam Reinhart. The top defence pairing of Ekholm and Evan Bouchard was fantastic. They both finished with a plus-5 rating and three points.

This was a much-needed win for the visitors, as they concluded their season-long seven-game road trip with a 3-3-1 record and got seven of a possible 14 points. This was a rollercoaster road trip, but they seemed to find their offensive touch during the last three games, which is an encouraging sign. There were many positives from this game, so with that said, here are four takeaways from this victory.

Connor Clattenburg Makes NHL Debut

The Oilers called up Connor Clattenburg from the American Hockey League (AHL) Bakersfield Condors, and he made his NHL debut. Unfortunately, head coach Kris Knoblauch shortened his bench, so the 20-year-old rookie played a team-low 5:47. Despite the limited ice time, he finished the game with two shots, one hit, and two penalty minutes.

He got into a scrum in the final minute of the contest, and also had a great scoring opportunity in the second period on a 2-on-1 rush, but he missed the net far-side. The 2024 fifth-round pick will likely be sent down soon, but it was cool to see him get his opportunity. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we will see him in an Oilers’ jersey in the coming years. He has the potential to become a full-time NHL player one day, if he continues to work on his game.

Oilers Were Feisty

The Oilers got off to a quick start, scoring just 25 seconds into the game. They eventually took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission, outshooting Florida 13-8. They continued to add on in the second period, taking a 4-1 lead, before the Panthers’ inevitable pushback. But when Florida responded with two quick goals, the Oilers were able to settle down and finish the job.

The Oilers were very aggressive and played with energy and urgency. They were finishing their checks, forechecking hard, and getting into post-whistle scrums. Trent Frederic got into a tussle with A.J. Greer, resulting in both players receiving misconducts. McDavid also got into it with Brad Marchand in the neutral zone.

Ty Emberson had a massive hit in the neutral zone, and McDavid had a strong backcheck in the middle frame, resulting in a big hit to separate the man from the potential centring pass. They dug in and made Florida earn their opportunities. They were feisty, and hopefully, that continues.

Jack Roslovic Continues to Impress

Roslovic continued his stellar play, scoring two goals in the first eight minutes of the game. He also had four shots in 16:24 of ice time. What’s impressive is his ability to play with anyone. He found instant chemistry with both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and can play up and down the lineup, including the top power-play unit.

When Ryan Nugent-Hopkins comes back from injury, Knoblauch has a decision to make. Does he keep Roslovic on the man advantage, or put Nugent-Hopkins back on that unit? I don’t know how you can justify taking Roslovic off that unit right now.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

General manager Stan Bowman struck gold with this signing. The 28-year-old forward is up to nine goals and 17 points in 22 games, and only has a $1.5 million cap hit. He can’t sign an extension until Jan. 1, but the organization should bring him back by any means necessary. He has fit like a glove and provides much-needed 5-on-5 scoring. Roslovic’s strong play has been a common theme during the last month and has been a bright spot throughout the Oilers’ mediocre start to the season.

Skinner Outduels Bobrovsky

Where was this Sergei Bobrovsky during the last two Stanley Cup Finals from an Oilers’ perspective? If Stuart Skinner allowed the goals Bobrovsky did, he would be crucified by this fan base. The Panthers’ netminder allowed four goals on 17 shots for a putrid .765 save percentage (SV%) before getting pulled 6:45 into the second period. Meanwhile, Skinner was excellent, stopping 35 of 38 shots for a .921 SV%.

Skinner was by far the better goaltender, making some crucial saves to keep his team ahead. He faced a ton of shots and was up to the task. Florida scored two goals in three minutes midway through the second period, but the Oilers’ goaltender settled down and shut the door, including stopping all 10 shots he faced in the final frame. Skinner outdueled Bobrovsky and was a major reason they won. He receives a ton of criticism, but he deserves his flowers for this performance.

The Oilers return home for one game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (Nov. 25) in a Western Conference Final rematch. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.