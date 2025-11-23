3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 4-0 Shutout Win Over the Charge

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the New York Sirens played their first game of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. They kicked off their third season in the league playing against the Ottawa Charge. The two teams put up a tough fight, but it was scoreless after four minutes of play. The Sirens pulled out all the stops in the third period, scoring four goals to earn them a 4-0 shutout win to kick off the season.

Girard’s Hat Trick Leads the Way

Three of the Sirens’ four goals in this game were credited to Taylor Girard.

Her first goal came in the third period with seven minutes down. Maddi Wheeler stole the puck from the Charge and skated it up to the net. She took a shot, but Gwyneth Philips made the save. Girard was right there to pick up the rebound and scored the first goal of the game. This was also the Sirens’ first goal of the season.

Six minutes later, Elle Hartje passed the puck to Wheeler, who was behind the net. She passed the puck to Girard, who was next to the net. She tipped the puck in for her second of the night.

With three minutes remaining, Girard had the puck behind the boards and tried for a wraparound shot. It was unclear if the puck crossed the goal line, and Wheeler skated up and tapped it in. The goal was originally credited to her, but in the end, it was given to Girard after the game. With her first PWHL hat trick, Girard had the Sirens’ win in the bag.

The third line of Wheeler, Hartje, and Girard was an unstoppable force in this game. Despite being the third line, they were the only forward group to get on the board. Sure, each line had incredible chances, but it was the third line that found its success.

The Sirens acquired Girard in a trade with the Boston Fleet in the middle of the 2024-25 season. In this trade, the Fleet received forward Jill Saulnier. In 18 games with the Sirens last season, Girard recorded three points via one goal and two assists. In just 9:51 on the ice in the first game of the season, she has already tied that. After just game one, Girard is definitely a player to watch this season, especially if she continues to be paired with Wheeler.

Osborne Records Her First Shutout of the Season

Kayle Osborne must be feeling some pressure this season. Last season, she was a backup goaltender for Corinne Schroeder, the Sirens’ clear starter. However, the Seattle Torrent selected her in the expansion draft, so she is no longer with New York. Abby Levy, New York’s other backup goaltender, signed with the Fleet during the 2025 offseason, leaving Osborne as the starter for New York with two rookies coming in as backup.

Kayle Osborne, New York Sirens (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

If Osborne is feeling any pressure this season, she did not show it. In her first game of the season, she earned a shutout. She stopped all 28 shots the Charge sent her way and earned the first shutout of the 2025-26 season.

Osborne played in 10 games last season and recorded her first and only shutout of her PWHL career on Jan. 27, three games into her career. Osborne is off to a strong start for the 2025-26 season while she is stepping into this new role as the starting goaltender.

Sirens Have Won Their Last Three Season Openers

The Sirens might not have been the best team in the PWHL the last two seasons, coming in dead last in the standings in both, but they have won their last three season openers.

In the 2024-25 season, the Sirens took on the Minnesota Frost for their season opener. With the opening matchup between the best team in the PWHL in the 2024 season and the worst team in the league, it seemed as though the outcome was already determined. However, the Sirens surprised everybody, winning 4-1.

New York was also one of the first two inaugural PWHL teams to take part in the first-ever game on Jan. 1, 2024. They played the Toronto Sceptres and also earned a shutout win of 4-0 in this game.

All three of the Sirens’ season openers have occurred on the road. Maybe this is their good luck charm to start their seasons; let’s hope this trend continues throughout the future of the PWHL.

Sirens Continue on the Road

The Sirens will play their second game of the 2025-26 season on the road as well. They will take on the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday, Nov. 25.