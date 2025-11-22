2 Bakersfield Condors Forwards the Oilers Should Call Up

The Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to a mediocre start to the season and have issues that must be addressed, including goaltending, defensive play, 5-on-5 scoring, and depth contributions. This article will focus on the latter and the changes they could make to help generate more from their bottom six. Depth contributions don’t just mean offensively. It also means providing energy by getting in on the forecheck and playing a fast, physical, high-tempo style.

The bottom six aren’t playing with enough desperation or urgency. They are complacent and aren’t playing like they are fighting for their roster spot. Last game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, goaltender Calvin Pickard was outstanding, stopping 33 of 35 shots for a .943 save percentage (SV%). He was playing like his job was on the line, which it likely was. He played desperately, and more players need to play like it’s possibly their last game.

Perhaps some bottom-six players like Mattias Janmark or Trent Frederic need a wake-up call. They should be healthy-scratched for some American Hockey League (AHL) players when everyone is healthy. A message must be sent. The Oilers require a spark, and hopefully, changes will be made to jumpstart their season.

The Oilers made a surprising move on Friday (Nov. 21), recalling Connor Clattenburg from the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, while placing Noah Philp on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Clattenburg is not NHL-ready, but a brief stint with the Oilers will shake things up.

He’s not an offensive player, either, only registering one goal and two points in 15 games this season with the Condors. Even in junior, he wasn’t an offensive threat, only recording 16 goals and 35 points in 46 games during his final season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), his most productive season.

The 20-year-old prospect would add much-needed grit and sandpaper to an Oilers team lacking those attributes. The 2024 fifth-round pick currently ranks fourth in the AHL in penalty minutes with 59, and isn’t afraid to drop the gloves and stick up for his teammates. The Oilers are too soft, and Clattenburg can make them harder to play against.

He’s a pest, and he will immediately endear himself to the fan base. Oil Country loves hard-nosed, high-energy players who compete and bring effort on a nightly basis. Maybe he can inject some life into the bottom six.

Other than Clattenburg and Isaac Howard, who’s already gotten a taste of NHL experience this season, here are two other forwards the Oilers can call up from Bakersfield to provide a boost to the bottom six.

Roby Järventie

Other than Howard, Roby Järventie is the closest NHL-ready prospect. The Oilers acquired Järventie in July 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for 2021 first-round pick Xavier Bourgault. He has had a great start to the season with the Condors, registering seven goals and 11 points in 12 games. The Finnish forward also has seven NHL games under his belt, all with the Senators, registering one assist, averaging 7:31 per game during his brief stint.

Roby Järventie, Edmonton Oilers (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

The 2020 second-round pick had been plagued by knee injuries throughout his young career, hindering his development. He’s finally fully healthy and has recently started playing back-to-back games, which is an encouraging sign. If he can stay healthy, he could definitely get an opportunity with the big club at some point this season. With the current offensive struggles of the Oilers’ bottom six, Järventie could get the call-up sooner rather than later. However, he’s waiver eligible, which complicates matters.

James Hamblin

James Hamblin is the safe option to call up because he has NHL experience and familiarity with the organization. He has played 41 career games, all with Edmonton, recording two goals and one assist, averaging 8:09 per game. The 26-year-old forward is no longer a prospect, so playing under 10 minutes per game in a bottom-six role won’t harm his development. He has done it before at the NHL level, and he can do it again. Hamblin’s ceiling is an NHL fringe fourth-line winger.

The Edmonton native has five goals and seven points in 11 AHL games this season. His call-up would be a short-term solution in hopes of creating energy for the fourth line. He would require waivers to be sent back down, but it’s unlikely anyone would claim him.

Should the Oilers call anyone else up, or is Clattenburg enough for now? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.

