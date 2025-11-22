NHL Rumours: Senators Eye Home Run Trade, Canucks/Reichel, Sharks Remain Sellers

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, the Ottawa Senators are looking for a home run trade to bolster the forward group, and are very active in their calls around the league. Heading west, the Vancouver Canucks are reportedly ready to move on from forward Lukas Reichel just 13 games after acquiring him. Finally, we end with the San Jose Sharks and how the plan is still shaping up to see them as sellers this season.

Senators Looking for Home Run Forward Acquisition

Looking at the Senators’ forward group, there is a ton of talent. Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, and plenty of other strong players fill out the lineup. They rank eighth in scoring around the league, but general manager Steve Staios has been able to identify the hole in the top-six on the wing.

With Tkachuk and Batherson being locks in the top-six, the other two wingers have been a frequent rotation of players who haven’t fit well. Ridly Greig is young and still has the upside, but hasn’t produced. David Perron and Claude Giroux are getting older and slower, and while still very effective, would be best in a third-line role. We have even seen Lars Eller and Nick Cousins spend quite a bit of time on one of the top two lines.

Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reported that the Senators are looking for a “home run” trade, and have been looking since at least May, but were unable to get anything to happen between then, free agency, and the start of the season. (from As Senators reach 20-game mark, is it time for Steve Staios to make a big splash?, Ottawa Sun, Nov. 20, 2025).

When looking around the league, with what could have been a crazy trade market with upcoming free agents like Adrian Kempe, Kyle Connor, and even Connor McDavid, that has been squashed as many of the big-ticket players have signed extensions.

One that many are keeping an eye on is Jason Robertson. Pierre LeBrun reported that the Dallas Stars are ready to talk money, but are waiting for Robertson and his representatives to come back to the table to negotiate. He would be the exact kind of home run the Senators would be looking to land.

Some other names that could make sense would be Jonathan Marchessault or Steven Stamkos out of Nashville, or looking at the Pittsburgh Penguins and see about Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, though that is much less of a home run.

Reichel Could Be On The Move Again

After 13 games with the Canucks, it appears that Reichel’s time in Vancouver could come to an end. Acquiring Reichel was a low-risk addition, costing just a fourth-round pick, and he did help fill in some holes while they battled injury.

His first few games with the team were going well. He was battling hard; he was getting looks, but wasn’t able to convert the chances. He hasn’t looked like a good fit over the past few games, and the Canucks appear ready to move on already.

The Canucks have other players who have been able to fill in the roster who have played better, and according to Rick Dhaliwal, word around the league is that Reichel has become available again.

Sharks Still Planning on Selling

As a part of a rebuild, selling off assets is the easy part. For the Sharks, deciding whether to sell or not is proving to be much more of a challenge than they anticipated. They have had a respectable 10-8-3 record to start the season, and while outside a playoff spot, look to be a legitimate contender for a spot right now.

It sure helps when your 19-year-old phenom is third in the league in points, too.

David Pagnotta states, “Defencemen Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, John Klingberg, Vincent Desharnais and Leddy are all playing on expiring contracts and can become unrestricted free agents next July, and all five are trade targets this season.”

There wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see any of them moved. They can all help out contending teams, and there is no future commitment to these players. The Sharks can get a ton of assets this season, while still taking a step forward and letting the young players continue taking over.