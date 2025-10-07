Edmonton Oilers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The Edmonton Oilers are locked into their 2025-26 opening night roster, and while there are some injuries and potential moving pieces still, this is what the Oilers had at the deadline, trimming their team down to 23 players.

While the stories of the offseason revolved around Connor McDavid and his extension, there were plenty of battles to keep an eye on during training camp.

Oilers 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The following players remain on the Oilers’ roster:

Forwards (12): Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Andrew Mangiapane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin, Matthew Savoie, James Hamblin, Noah Philp

Defensemen (8): Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson, Troy Stetcher, Alec Regula

Goaltenders (2): Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard

IR (2): Zach Hyman, Mattias Janmark

The Oilers had a lot of locks to make the roster, and in reality, there weren’t many spots up for grabs. Injuries to Hyman and Janmark on the forward group game them some flexibility, though they need to ensure that they have the roster flexibility to make sure they can ice a full lineup.

With under $1,000 in cap space to start the season, the Oilers’ management is going to need to hope for good luck when it comes to health and roster moves.

For the forwards, Savoie making the team isn’t a huge surprise as he has proven that he has plenty of talent to offer. On the flip side, Ike Howard was sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) and will get some time with the Bakersfield Condors before making his NHL debut.

Lines have been all over the place throughout preseason, and likely will be to start the season. The Oilers have lots of wingers who are capable of jumping up and down the lineup.

On defense, it is a lot of familiar names for the club. They are running with eight defenseman, with Regula and Stetcher as the likely scratches. Both played a very important role at times with the Oilers last season, and would need to clear waivers prior to reassignment to the AHL.