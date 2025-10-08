Sidney Crosby at 38: The Fire Still Burns & the Lessons Still Matter

The Pittsburgh Penguins‘ Sidney Crosby doesn’t do many relaxed interviews. He’s measured, polite, and usually all business. But when he sat down recently on Colby Armstrong’s Couch, fans got something different — two old teammates talking like they used to in the dressing room. The stories flowed, the smiles were easy, and for a few minutes, one of the game’s greatest players looked and sounded like any other guy still in love with hockey.

Here’s what stood out from Crosby’s interview with his old friend.

What We Learned 1. The Real Story Behind “Darryl”

We all know Sid the Kid, but before that, he was Darryl. The nickname came from his junior days in Rimouski. In his very first preseason game, he recorded eight points. His teammates joked he was chasing Darryl Sittler’s legendary 10-point night in the NHL, so they started calling him “Darryl.” Crosby laughed, telling the story: “I didn’t have 10, but I was close.”

To this day, some of his Rimouski buddies still use his nickname. It’s a simple, human reminder that before the Stanley Cups and Olympic gold, he was just another kid trying to impress his buddies.

What We Learned 2. He Still Loves to Play — Pure and Simple

When Armstrong asked why Crosby suited up for the World Championship after already playing in the Four Nations Face-Off, the answer said everything about him: “I just wanted to play.” No PR spin, no calculated rest schedule — just the same kid who used to ask for “five more minutes” on the ice long after practice was done.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He didn’t make the playoffs, so he found another chance to compete. That love of the game, undiluted by fame or years, is why he’s lasted 21 seasons.

What We Learned 3. He Knows What Comes with Losing

Crosby didn’t shy away from the more challenging questions, either. When talk turned to trade rumors and speculation around the Penguins, he shrugged. “That’s what happens when you lose,” he said. “When you’re winning, it’s all about who’s coming back — not who’s leaving.”

That’s Crosby in a nutshell — calm, accountable, and honest. He’s seen both sides of the coin: championship parades and the sting of early exits. What he’s never done is deflect or dramatize. That quiet steadiness has anchored Pittsburgh for two decades.

What We Learned 4. He Still Measures Himself by the Greats — But Keeps Perspective

Armstrong teased him by pointing out that he’s now brushing up against Mario Lemieux and Steve Yzerman in career points. Crosby smiled, but didn’t bite. “You don’t think about that much,” he said, though you could see in his eyes that he’s proud of the company.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He knows those numbers mean something — not just to him, but to a generation that’s watched him define excellence. Yet he still trains and studies the game as if he were 20 years old, trying to make the team.

What We Learned 5. The Olympics Still Light His Fire

When the subject of the upcoming Olympics came up, Crosby’s tone changed ever so slightly. “It’s always in the back of your mind,” he said. He missed the last two Olympics and clearly feels the pull of one more run in the red and white. You could almost hear the pride in his voice when he talked about wearing the maple leaf again.

At 38, he knows his windows are smaller now. But for someone who’s always shown up when it mattered — Golden Goal, anyone? You can tell this one still matters deeply.

A Final Thought About Crosby

At the end, Armstrong handed him a custom “Couch” jersey — a lighthearted moment that closed the circle between two old friends. But underneath the laughs, the message was clear: Sidney Crosby might be older, a little grayer, and a long way from Sid the Kid, yet the fire hasn’t dimmed.

He still plays because he loves it, leads because he believes in it, and talks about the game like a craftsman proud of his tools. After 21 seasons, that’s not just rare — it’s remarkable.