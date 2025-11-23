Oilers Defeat Panthers 6-3 in High-Scoring Affair

For the first time since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers (11-9-1) hosted the Edmonton Oilers (10-9-5) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Oilers won this game 6-3 in a high-event affair. Here’s your game recap from this highly anticipated rematch.

Game Recap

The visitors opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game. Jack Roslovic threw the puck on the net, and it found a hole past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in a goal he would like back.

The Panthers answered back 6:30 into the period. Mackie Samoskevich wrapped the puck around, and Anton Lundell crashed the blue paint and jammed the loose puck past goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers immediately responded just 36 seconds later. Evan Bouchard found Roslovic wide-open, and he made no mistake into the gaping cage for his second of the game and ninth of the season. A few minutes later, things got nasty as a scramble in front of Edmonton’s net resulted in a fight between Trent Frederic and A.J. Greer, with both players receiving 10-minute misconducts.

Then, the Oilers added another with 6:02 remaining in the opening frame. Edmonton’s strong forecheck kept the play alive in the offensive zone, and the puck eventually landed on Mattias Ekholm’s stick, and he beat Bobrovsky blocker-side. The road team took that 3-1 lead into the intermission, with Edmonton holding a 13-8 shot advantage.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

The Oilers made it 4-1 6:45 into the second period. Vasily Podkolzin came down the left wing and ripped a shot from a difficult angle, beating Bobrovsky over the right shoulder. The Florida netminder was pulled after that, replaced by Daniil Tarasov.

Florida eventually pushed back and made it 4-2 courtesy of Samoskevich’s third of the season. Uvis Balinskis found Samoskevich near the left faceoff circle, and he ripped a one-timer short-side, past Skinner midway through the middle frame. Then, the Panthers made it a one-goal game with a power-play marker. Lundell’s shot was stopped, but Sam Reinhart pounced on the juicy rebound for his 12th of the season. The Oilers took a slim 4-3 lead into the intermission, with the Panthers having a 20-11 shot advantage in the period, and a 28-24 advantage overall.

The Oilers held on in the third period and added two empty-netters, courtesy of Connor McDavid and Matt Savoie, to secure the 6-3 victory. Bobrovsky stopped 13 of 17 shots for a .765 save percentage (SV%) in the loss, while Tarasov stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief. Meanwhile, Skinner stopped 35 of 38 shots for a .921 SV% in the win.

The Panthers hit the road for a quick one-game trip on Monday (Nov. 24) against the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, the Oilers return home on Tuesday (Nov. 25) for a Western Conference Final rematch against the Dallas Stars. These two teams will conclude their season series on March, 19 in Edmonton. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.