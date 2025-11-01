Jack Roslovic Is a Smart Fit for the Oilers Beyond This Season

When Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman made the shrewd move to bring in forward Jack Roslovic early in the 2025-26 NHL season, many observers saw it as a savvy, low-risk acquisition. What’s become increasingly clear is that Roslovic brings much more than just a name; he offers substance, work ethic, and crucial versatility, backed by a proven scoring pedigree. It makes him a smart piece for the Oilers this season and, potentially, in their long-term plans.

A Proven Scorer

Roslovic’s best numbers in the NHL came in the 2021-22 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had 22 goals and 23 assists and a plus/minus of plus-2. However, one of the best early indicators of his offensive ability came during his time in the American Hockey League (AHL).

While with the Manitoba Moose in 2016-17, Roslovic led the team in scoring with 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games. That kind of production at the AHL level suggested both the skill and ability to transition to higher levels—a trait the Oilers clearly took note of.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

This early success means Edmonton isn’t simply hoping for a breakout; they’re banking on a player who has already demonstrated the ability to create offence. His NHL track record supports this, with several recent seasons featuring 20-goal pace production and solid supporting metrics.

Impact Beyond the Scoresheet

What truly excites the Oilers organization and fans about Roslovic’s role is that even when he’s not lighting up the scoresheet, he consistently executes the “little things” that lead to wins. In the Oilers’ 6-3 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Oct 28, Roslovic was the Oilers’ best player in the first half of the game. Though he didn’t register any points, Roslovic hit two posts and was stopped on a breakaway; it was his intensity and determination that really stood out.

Oilers head coach, Kris Knoblauch, singled out both Roslovic and teammate Vasily Podkolzin’s strong play in the Oilers’ recent 4-3 OT loss to the New York Rangers at home on Oct 30. Knoblauch mentioned, “Those two are our two best players. Playing the right way….and pretty good defensively. They’ve been rewarded with more and more ice time the last few games. We need more guys playing that system, that type of hockey.”

In other words, Roslovic isn’t just a passenger; he’s contributing in meaningful facets: strong puck possession, chance creation, effective line matching, and defensive reliability. These are the kinds of attributes that help an elite team like the Oilers win on nights they aren’t buzzing offensively.

His value is highlighted by his strength in these lesser-glamour metrics. His initial one-year, $1.5 million deal gives the Oilers a quintessential low-risk, high-reward option that can fill multiple roles within the lineup.

Why the Oilers Should Prioritize Re-Signing Roslovic

The Oilers viewed Roslovic as a smart, cap-conscious add: a player with upside, proven scoring, and enough versatility to fill middle-to-top six roles without breaking the bank. He contrasts favourably with two of the Oilers’ free agent pick-ups last season, Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, who never showed the same consistent two-way contribution or positional flexibility.

If Roslovic continues to play reliably—generating chances, moving up and down the lineup, and impacting games beyond the raw goal total—he becomes a compelling candidate to remain an Oiler beyond the 2025-26 season. His likely contract demands won’t be astronomical, but his value as a cost-effective, multirole forward is significant in the cap-conscious NHL.

Oilers Up Against the Salary Cap

The biggest practical challenge is salary cap economics. Balancing Roslovic’s future contract with returning high-salary players, such as Zach Hyman, will test the front office’s flexibility. However, in an era of tight cap space, the true value of players like Roslovic—a mid-six forward who can contribute in multiple roles at a modest cost—comes into sharp focus.

Keeping Roslovic and adding Hyman back to the roster could mean saying goodbye to players such as Mattias Janmark and Curtis Lazar, and possibly pushing forward Noah Philp back to the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield. It’ll be interesting to see what Bowman does.

The Oilers will need to decide whether to pursue another one-year deal, a longer-term commitment, or let Roslovic test free agency. Given his demonstrated fit and value, finding a way to keep this versatile forward is a move that secures roster depth and flexibility for the future.