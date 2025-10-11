Mattias Janmark May Have Played His Last Game for the Edmonton Oilers

It’s starting to look like Mattias Janmark may not get a chance to crack the Edmonton Oilers lineup as a regular contributor in the 2025-26 season. For a player who has served as a reliable two-way depth piece over the past two seasons, the combination of injury, roster turnover, and cap pressure could spell the end of his time in orange and blue.

With the Oilers recently signing Jack Roslovic to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, and young prospects Noah Philp, Matthew Savoie, and Ike Howard pushing hard for ice time, Edmonton’s forward group suddenly feels crowded. Here’s how the situation may be shaping up — and why Janmark could be the odd man out.

Janmark’s Outlook: From Key Depth Piece to Roster Casualty

When the Oilers brought in Janmark on a one-year deal back in 2023, they knew exactly what they were getting — a dependable, defensively responsible veteran capable of killing penalties and playing up and down the lineup when needed.

The 32-year-old Swede filled that role admirably, contributing key depth minutes and the occasional timely goal, including one during Edmonton’s 2025 playoff run against the Los Angeles Kings. But heading into the new season, his place on the roster looks increasingly uncertain.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Janmark played just three preseason games before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue. Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters that Janmark’s recovery would take “a week or two,” but timing is everything — and his injury has opened the door for others.

There are several reasons to believe Janmark might not return to Edmonton’s lineup once he’s healthy:

1. The Roster Crunch and Cap Realities

Janmark carries a $1.45 million cap hit, and the Oilers are right up against the ceiling. With Roslovic’s new contract still awaiting official registration, Edmonton needs to clear both a roster spot and cap space. That makes Janmark’s salary — and current injured reserve (IR) status — a likely pressure point.

2. Competition From Youth

The Oilers have legitimate prospects pressing for NHL opportunities. Philp, Savoie and Howard are viewed internally as near-ready, and all come with cap hits under $1 million. With their energy, speed, and scoring upside, it’s only a matter of time before the team makes room for them.

3. The Timing of His Injury

An early-season injury is never ideal, but for a veteran on a one-year deal, it can be especially costly. Coaches often say hockey is a “what have you done for me lately” business — and if Janmark misses meaningful time, a younger player could seize his spot permanently.

4. One-Year Contracts Are Tryouts By Nature

Depth forwards on expiring deals rarely get long leashes, particularly when the team has cheaper, hungrier options. If Janmark can’t quickly return and make an impact, he risks becoming a roster casualty rather than a returning piece.

All signs, then, point to the possibility that Janmark’s final shift as an Oiler might already be behind him.

Jack Roslovic’s Arrival Ups the Pressure

The Oilers’ recent signing of Roslovic adds both depth and competition to their forward corps. Roslovic, 28, inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract after a productive season where he posted 39 points in 81 games. His speed and playmaking make him a versatile option — capable of centring a third line or sliding onto the wing in a top-six pinch.

Related: Jack Roslovic: Everything to Know About Oilers’ Newest Signing

While the price tag isn’t exorbitant, it does tighten Edmonton’s financial situation. The club already has a full 23-man roster, meaning a move will have to be made before Roslovic’s deal is officially registered.

Possible Options For Janmark Include:

Moving an injured or underperforming player (such as Janmark) to long-term injured reserve (LTIR)

Placing a veteran such as Curtis Lazar on waivers

Sending a depth player to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors

Or simply making room for a rookie to step in

Regardless of the path they choose, Roslovic’s addition clearly puts pressure on Edmonton’s depth players — and Janmark sits near the top of that list.

The Youth Movement: Philp, Savoie and Howard Knocking on the Door

While Roslovic brings immediate NHL experience, the Oilers also have internal motivation to get younger and faster.

Noah Philp

The door is wide open for the 27-year-old Philp to replace Janmark, especially on the penalty kill. Philp, who is making $775,000 this season, is a younger, more inexpensive option to Janmark.

Related: Oilers’ Noah Philp Entering Make-Or-Break Season

If Philp proves he belongs in the NHL early this season, it leaves room for the Oilers to waive the more expensive contract of Janmark.

Matthew Savoie

The 21-year-old forward continues to impress with his playmaking ability and offensive instincts. With a cap hit around $886,000, Savoie is a cost-effective way to inject skill into the lineup.

Ike (Isaac) Howard

The 20-year-old winger, known for his high motor and strong two-way play, carries a $950,000 cap hit and is similarly pushing for NHL ice time.

Savoie and Howard are players who are part of Edmonton’s long-term plan while Philp is going to have to prove his worth this season. Integrating them now would help balance the team’s salary structure and energy level. Giving them minutes likely means phasing out a veteran — and Janmark, again, fits that bill.

What Janmark’s Final Chapter Might Look Like

If Janmark’s tenure in Edmonton truly is ending, it’s worth remembering that he played his role with professionalism and consistency. His penalty-killing ability and defensive reliability were key components of Edmonton’s depth structure.

However, the NHL is a league of constant evolution. The Oilers’ priority this season is clear: maintain a competitive roster under the salary cap while developing the next generation of talent.

Even if Janmark recovers and returns, he could find himself on the outside looking in — scratched, traded, or reassigned. It’s also possible another organization in need of depth and penalty killing gives him a fresh opportunity.

If so, his last notable moment in an Oilers uniform — that playoff-winning goal against the Kings — would serve as a fitting end to his time in Edmonton.

The Bottom Line

Between Roslovic’s signing, the emergence of Philp, Savoie and Howard, and the ongoing cap crunch, the numbers simply don’t work in Janmark’s favour.

It’s not official yet, but the writing may be on the wall: Janmark may not be a member of the Oilers for too much longer.