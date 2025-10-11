Scheifele’s 2-Goal Effort Leads Jets to 3-2 Win Over the Kings

The Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings went toe-to-toe in a tense, well-structured game that highlighted the identity of both clubs — Winnipeg’s opportunistic attack and Los Angeles’ heavy, disciplined forecheck. In the end, Mark Scheifele’s two-goal performance and a resilient defensive showing helped the Jets edge out the Kings 3–2, earning their first win of the season.

Game Recap

The opening period belonged to Winnipeg, who dictated tempo early with a quick transition game and sharp puck movement. Alex Iafallo’s power-play goal gave the Jets a 1–0 lead, but the Kings responded with composure rather than panic — tightening their defensive gaps and beginning to cycle effectively down low.

Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was steady in the first, turning aside multiple dangerous chances, including a key save on Adrian Kempe late in the period. The Kings, who had been the NHL’s second-highest scoring team after last year’s trade deadline, found little room to operate thanks to Winnipeg’s improved rush coverage and five-man defensive structure.

Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron celebrates a goal by center Mark Scheifele on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

The Kings found their footing early in the second. Mikey Anderson collected the puck at the point and unleashed a powerful slap shot that soared into the top corner, tying the game at one in the second period. It marked Anderson’s first goal of the season and shifted the game’s tempo in LA’s favor.

Los Angeles quickly pounced on the momentum as Adrian Kempe finished a slick passing play to give the Kings a 2–1 lead. The Kings’ fourth line continued to apply pressure, winning loose-puck battles and forcing Winnipeg to defend deep.

As the period wound down, Scheifele broke through for his first goal of the season, converting a cross-ice pass from Morgan Barron at 18:57 to restore parity after another LA surge. It was a classic Scheifele moment — patience, precision, and finish under pressure — reminding fans of his consistency as the Jets’ offensive engine.

By the end of the second period, the game remained tied at two, with the Kings narrowly leading the shot count 22–21. Both teams displayed strong structure, minimal panic, and quick responses to momentum swings, making for a tightly contested matchup.

The third period embodied the best of both teams’ identities — Winnipeg’s shot-blocking commitment and Los Angeles’ relentless push. After tying the game late in the second period, Scheifele delivered once again midway through the third. At 11:47, he positioned himself perfectly in front of the net, establishing inside position on Anze Kopitar as Josh Morrissey wound up from the blue line giving the Jets a 3-2 lead.

The Kings, however, refused to fade. With just over a minute remaining, they pulled Kuemper for an extra attacker and pinned Winnipeg in its own zone. Tanner Pearson, a former King, narrowly missed an empty net before taking a tripping penalty that gave L.A. one last opportunity. The final faceoff between Barron and Byfield with 17 seconds left underscored the razor-thin margin separating the two teams.

The Jets improve to 1-1-0 with the win, while the Kings fall to 1-2-0 but can take solace in a strong second-period push and sustained competitiveness. Both teams left the ice knowing they had played the kind of balanced, disciplined hockey that bodes well for a long season ahead.