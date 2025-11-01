Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Sharks –11/1/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (7-1-4) at SHARKS (3-6-2)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Trent Miner, Wyatt Aamodt

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Blackwood will make his season debut for the Avalanche. The goalie had offseason surgery for a lower-body injury. Wedgewood started on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund

Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Patrick Giles

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Reaves, a forward, won’t play after he suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils. … Leddy, a defenseman, participated in an optional practice on Friday, but won’t play according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. … Misa, a forward, could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Oct. 28. … If Dickinson plays, it will be his 10th game of the season, meaning he is no longer eligible to be sent back to London of the Ontario Hockey League.

