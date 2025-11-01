Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Sharks –11/1/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (7-1-4) at SHARKS (3-6-2)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Trent Miner, Wyatt Aamodt
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Blackwood will make his season debut for the Avalanche. The goalie had offseason surgery for a lower-body injury. Wedgewood started on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund
Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Patrick Giles
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Reaves, a forward, won’t play after he suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils. … Leddy, a defenseman, participated in an optional practice on Friday, but won’t play according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. … Misa, a forward, could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Oct. 28. … If Dickinson plays, it will be his 10th game of the season, meaning he is no longer eligible to be sent back to London of the Ontario Hockey League.
