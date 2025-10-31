NHL Morning Recap – October 31, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 11 NHL games that were played on Oct. 30, 2025. That includes David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins taking on Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres. As well as Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings head west to take on Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings. All that and more in another edition of the Morning Recap.

Happy Halloween, everyone.

SABRES 3 at BRUINS 4 – OT

Sabres Goal Summary:

P2 16:01 – Rasmus Dahlin (1) from Zach Benson (8), Tage Thompson (5)

P3 7:00 – Josh Doan (4) from Alex Tuch (7), Owen Power (3)

P3 14:25 – Tuch (4) from Dahlin (8)

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 13:07 – Morgan Geekie (9) from David Pastrnak (10), Pavel Zacha (9)

P1 15:07 – Pastrnak (7) Unassisted

P2 19:39 – Mark Kastelic (3) from Tanner Jeannot (3), Sean Kuraly (3)

OT 2:07 – Marat Khusnutdinov (1) from Fraser Minten (2)

FLAMES 3 at SENATORS 4 – SO

P1 5:51 – Yegor Sharangovich (2) from Joel Farabee (4), MacKenzie Weegar (3)

P1 15:53 – Matt Coronato (3) from Morgan Frost (5), Rasmus Andersson (2)

P3 8:16 – Nazem Kadri (3) from Jonathan Huberdeau (3)

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 7:37 – Lars Eller (2) from Shane Pinto (3), Thomas Chabot (5)

P3 2:36 – Artem Zub (2) from Eller (4), Drake Batherson (9)

P3 17:11 – Jake Sanderson (3) from Tim Stutzle (8), Jordan Spence (5)

Shootout Summary:

OTT – Drake Batherson

OTT – Tim Stutzle

PREDATORS 1 at FLYERS 4

Predators Goal Summary:

P2 18:03 – Matthew Wood (1) from Michael Bunting (2), Erik Haula (5)

Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 12:45 – Trevor Zegras (3) from Matvei Michkov (3), Owen Tippett (1)

P2 15:41 – Jamie Drysdale (1) from Michkov (4), Zegras (8)

P3 7:00 – Zegras (4) from Cam York (5), Noah Cates (4)

P3 15:54 – Travis Konecny (3) from Christian Dvorak (3) – Empty Net

STARS 1 at LIGHTNING 2 – OT

Stars Goal Summary:

P3 2:03 – Adam Erne (1) from Alexander Petrovic (1), Radek Faksa (3)

Lightning Goal Summary:

P2 15:02 – Brandon Hagel (3) from Gage Goncalves (4), Charle-Edouard D’Astous (1)

OT 2:36 – Anthony Cirelli (6) Unassisted

ISLANDERS 2 at HURRICANES 6

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 13:20 – Matthew Schaefer (3) from Kyle Palmieri (4), Jonathan Drouin (6)

P3 10:48 – Simon Holmstrom (3) from Tony DeAngelo (4)

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 2:33 – Bradly Nadeau (1) Unassisted

P1 5:21 – Mike Reilly (1) Unassisted

P1 10:21 – Jordan Martinook (2) from Jordan Staal (1), Andrei Svechnikov (1)

P3 1:51 – Jackson Blake (3) from Taylor Hall (4), Brandon Bussi (1)

P3 10:59 – Svechnikov (2) from Alexander Nikishin (4), Logan Stankoven (3)

P3 19:49 – Stankoven (4) from Nikolaj Ehlers (4)

PENGUINS 4 at WILD 1

Penguins Goal Summary:

P2 2:18 – Ryan Shea (2) from Tommy Novak (4), Kris Letang (4)

P3 6:29 – Bryan Rust (4) from Shea (5), Letang (5)

P3 7:30 – Ben Kindel (3) from Rust (6), Evgeni Malkin (14)

P3 17:18 – Anthony Mantha (6) Unassisted – Empty Net

Wild Goal Summary:

P1 10:16 – Kirill Kaprizov (7) from Marcus Johansson (4), Marco Rossi (9)

CANUCKS 4 at BLUES 3 – SO

Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 13:08 – Kiefer Sherwood (7) from Evander Kane (5)

P2 10:42 – Sherwood (8) from Drew O’Connor (2), Marcus Pettersson (2)

P3 7:04 – Sherwood (9) from Aatu Raty (2), O’Connor (3)

Blues Goal Summary:

P1 3:23 – Dylan Holloway (2) from Oskar Sundqvist (3), Pius Suter (3)

P2 0:58 – Jimmy Snuggerud (4) from Cam Fowler (3), Jordan Binnington (1)

P3 10:48 – Suter (4) from Fowler (4), Sundqvist (4)

Shootout Summary:

VAN – Jake DeBrusk

BLACKHAWKS 3 at JETS 6

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 8:57 – Teuvo Teravainen (2) from Connor Murphy (1)

P3 13:02 – Alex Vlasic (1) Unassisted

P3 15:03 – Andre Burakovsky (3) from Connor Bedard (7), Artyom Levshunov (4)

Jets Goal Summary:

P1 1:42 – Vladislav Namestnikov (5) from Gustav Nyquist (5), Nino Niederreiter (5)

P1 16:56 – Gabriel Vilardi (3) from Mark Scheifele (8), Kyle Connor (8)

P2 1:54 – Scheifele (9) from Connor (9)

P2 11:19 – Vilardi (4) from Dylan DeMelo (5), Josh Morrissey (9)

P3 10:12 – Morrissey (1) from DeMelo (6), Jonathan Toews (4)

P3 17:19 – Connor (6) from Scheifele (9), Vilardi (7)

RANGERS 4 at OILERS 3 – OT

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 5:44 – Jonny Brodzinski (1) Unassisted

P3 8:18 – Braden Schneider (1) from Will Cuylle (3), Urho Vaakanainen (1)

P3 12:04 – Taylor Raddysh (5) from Conor Sheary (4)

OT 2:49 – J.T. Miller (3) from Schneider (3), Alexis Lafreniere (4)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 6:51 – Darnell Nurse (2) from Jake Walman (5), Jack Roslovic (3)

P2 8:48 – Matt Savoie (1) from Adam Henrique (4), Leon Draisaitl (6)

P2 10:24 – Nurse (3) from Isaac Howard (1), Walman (6)

DEVILS 2 at SHARKS 5

Devils Goal Summary:

P1 19:00 – Dawson Mercer (5) from Jack Hughes (6), Dougie Hamilton (2)

P3 4:19 – Mercer (6) from Hamilton (3), Jesper Bratt (9)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 0:42 – William Eklund (5) from Philipp Kurashev (3)

P1 12:12 – Kurashev (3) from Alexander Wennberg (4)

P1 15:47 – Wennberg (3) from Mario Ferraro (2), Timothy Liljegren (2)

P2 16:50 – Will Smith (4) from Macklin Celebrini (11)

P2 18:30 – Tyler Toffoli (4) from Dmitry Orlov (9), Liljegren (3)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 13:22 – Alex DeBrincat (3) from Lucas Raymond (7), Moritz Seider (4)

P2 15:46 – Marco Kasper (2) from Axel Sandin Pellikka (2), Andrew Copp (4)

P3 14:45 – Kasper (3) from Mason Appleton (3), DeBrincat (9)

Kings Goal Summary:

P2 12:39 – Alex Laferriere (3) from Quinton Byfield (7), Cody Ceci (2)

P3 17:47 – Corey Perry (4) from Adrian Kempe (10), Kevin Fiala (4)

P3 18:27 – Perry (5) from Byfield (8), Anze Kopitar (5)

Shootout Goal Summary:

DET – Lucas Raymond