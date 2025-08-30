Top 10 Toronto Maple Leafs Players of All Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs are often a team that gets poked fun at by other fan bases due to their lack of playoff success in recent decades, but even their biggest haters can’t deny how storied a franchise they are. They have had some of the game’s greatest players of all time don their sweater, some for a large portion of their careers.

Part of this comes from the fact that many players desire to play for the Maple Leafs, who are undoubtedly the most talked-about and followed team in the NHL. With that said, let’s take a look at the 10 best players to ever don a Maple Leafs uniform.

10. William Nylander

William Nylander still has plenty of time to go in his Maple Leafs career, yet it’s already been incredible enough to earn him a top-10 spot on this list. The fun-loving, easy-going Swedish forward has blossomed into a true superstar, scoring 40 or more goals in each of the past three seasons.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander’s 612 points are already ninth in Maple Leafs franchise history, as are his 262 goals. He should continue to climb both lists in the years to come, as he still has seven years remaining on the contract extension he signed during the 2023-24 season.

9. Doug Gilmour

Doug Gilmour’s tenure with the Maple Leafs was far shorter than many other legends on this list, but boy, was it magical. Despite playing only 393 games with the franchise, he put up an impressive 131 goals and 452 points.

Gilmour’s best season as a Maple Leaf, and the best of his career, came in 1992-93, where he put up a ridiculous 127 points in 83 games. The second-highest-scoring player on that Maple Leafs team was Nikolai Borshevsky, who had 74. By the time Gilmour’s career had come to an end, he had put up 1,414 points.

8. Frank Maholvich

This one is quite the throwback, but it would be impossible to put together a list of the Maple Leafs’ all-time greats and not include six-time Stanley Cup winner Frank Maholvich. Four of those Cups came while he was playing with the Maple Leafs, proving just how big an impact he had on the franchise.

Maholvich enjoyed a 1,181-game NHL career, where he racked up 533 goals and 1,103 points. He played 720 of those games in a Maple Leafs sweater, where he managed 296 goals and 597 points. To no surprise, the now 87-year-old was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1981 and was named as one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players in 2017.

7. Tim Horton

Another throwback name appearing on this list is Tim Horton, who starred as a defenceman for the Maple Leafs in the 1950s and 60s. He wound up playing 1,445 games in his career, which also included stints with the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres.

Tim Horton, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, 1949 to 1969 (courtesy Wikimedia)

Horton’s 1,184 games in a Maple Leafs sweater are the second most in franchise history, while his 458 points over that same span are fifth amongst defencemen. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame posthumously in 1977, and, like Maholvich, was named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players in 2017.

6. Mitch Marner

This may not be the most popular pick amongst Maple Leafs fans, given how his tenure with the team ended earlier this summer, but it’s impossible to deny just how great Mitch Marner was during his time in Toronto. Though his playoff struggles are what’s often focused on, he sits fifth all-time in Maple Leafs scoring, having racked up 741 points in just 657 games.

Marner’s legacy in Toronto is certainly tainted, but it is one that fans will likely start to appreciate more as time goes on. The playoff hiccups are an ugly blemish that may never fully be forgotten, but those who have watched the Maple Leafs over a lengthy time are well aware he’s one of the best wingers the franchise has ever had.

5. Dave Keon

Yet another throwback name who is undoubtedly one of the best Maple Leafs of all time is Dave Keon. He may not have had as good a career as others on this list, but he sits third all-time amongst Maple Leafs with 858 points. His 1,062 games are fourth, as are his 365 goals.

Keon wound up winning four Stanley Cups with the Maple Leafs in 1962, 1963, 1964, and 1967. By the time his NHL career came to an end, he had played a combined 1,296 games, scoring 396 goals and 986 points, missing the illustrious 1,000-point marker by just 14.

4. Borje Salming

When discussing some of the best NHL defencemen of all time, Borje Salming’s name doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Granted, he never won a single Norris Trophy, but he was outstanding at both ends of the ice and was one of the most intimidating presences opposing forwards had to go up against.

BOSTON, MA – 1970’s: Borge Salming #21 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Boston Bruins at Boston Garden. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Salming spent all but 49 of his 1,148 games with the Maple Leafs. He finished his career with 150 goals and 787 points. Of those points, 768 were with the Maple Leafs, which is fourth amongst all players and tops all defencemen. He, too, was named one of the NHL’s greatest 100 players in 2017.

3. Auston Matthews

This could wind up being the most controversial pick on this list. Many would suggest Auston Matthews is already the greatest Maple Leaf of all time, and there’s certainly some validity to that claim. He is already regarded as one of the best goal-scorers of all time, having racked up 401 tallies in 629 games.

Matthews’ 401 goals are just 19 shy of the franchise lead, while his 727 points are sixth. The big thing against Matthews, of course, is that he’s struggled in the playoffs despite having a great supporting cast around him. Winning it all would automatically crown him as the best Maple Leaf of all time, though even if he’s unable to, his stats alone, should he remain in Toronto for years to come, will likely be enough.

2. Darryl Sittler

One of the best NHLers of all time, Darryl Sittler spent the vast majority of his 1,096-game career with the Maple Leafs. His 844 games in a Maple Leafs sweater are tenth all-time, while his 916 points are second. He led the Maple Leafs in scoring for eight straight seasons, proving just how dominant he was.

While he achieved many great things throughout his career, he is perhaps best remembered for a 10-point performance in a game versus the Boston Bruins during the 1975-76 season. That game, in which he racked up four goals and six assists, is an NHL record.

1. Mats Sundin

Mats Sundin doesn’t need much of an introduction. While Matthews may end up surpassing him on this list in the years to come, Sundin still holds the throne as the greatest Maple Leaf of all time. Despite often being tasked to lead an underwhelming roster, he racked up 420 goals and 987 games with the Maple Leafs, both of which sit atop the franchise leaderboard.

Mats Sundin (Mike Lynaugh Photography)

Sundin finished his career with 564 goals and 1,349 points in 1,346 games. He unfortunately was never able to win a Stanley Cup, but even without a title is considered one of the best Swedes to play in the NHL.

Several Other Talents Not Included

These lists are certainly difficult to make, as there are a ridiculous number of great players who have played for the Maple Leafs over the years. Names like Wendel Clark and Rick Vaive, just to name a few, are also certainly deserving, though not being included goes to show just how many legends have played for the Maple Leafs at one time or another.