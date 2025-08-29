Biggest Steals From the 2013 NHL Draft

The 2013 NHL Entry Draft saw some fantastic players taken. Headlined by Nathan MacKinnon, who went first overall to the Colorado Avalanche, the draft saw some game-changing talent being chosen. Today, we will go through the best players taken from Rounds 2-7, thus making these players steals from the draft.

Round Two: Tyler Bertuzzi, Artturi Lehkonen, JT Compher

Drafted from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Tyler Bertuzzi has established himself as a very solid NHL forward. Selected 58th overall by the Detroit Red Wings, Bertuzzi consistently produces between 20–30 goals and 40–50 points per season. His career best came in 2021-22, when he scored 30 goals and 62 points. Currently under contract with the Chicago Blackhawks at $5.5 million per season through 2027-28, Bertuzzi remains one of the more valuable middle-six forwards from his draft class — without a doubt a steal.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With a career high of 51 points in the 2022-23 season, Artturi Lehkonen has proven himself to be a reliable middle-six winger. The 55th overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens, Lehkonen played a crucial role in the Colorado Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, tallying 14 points in 20 playoff games. Last season, he hit a career-high 27 goals, further cementing his reputation as a player who steps up in big moments.

Another Stanley Cup champion with Colorado in 2022, JT Compher was originally selected 35th overall by the Buffalo Sabres. Coming out of the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP), Compher played three years at the University of Michigan before turning pro. Despite being drafted by Buffalo, he never played a game for them, as his rights were traded to Colorado in the Ryan O’Reilly deal. Now with the Detroit Red Wings, Compher is signed through 2027-28 on a $5.1 million contract, bringing versatility and reliability as a two-way center.

Honorable Mentions: Tristan Jarry, William Carrier, Zach Sanford

Round Three: Jake Guentzel, Carter Verhaeghe, Pavel Buchnevich

In his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel recorded 21 points in 24 playoff games en route to a Stanley Cup championship. Selected 77th overall from the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), Guentzel has been an offensive machine every single time he hits the ice. He set a career high in goals with 41 last season, while his best year in points came in 2021-22 with 84. It’s no surprise that the Tampa Bay Lightning committed $9 million per year for the next six seasons — this was an excellent pick.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Carter Verhaeghe is the definition of a hard-working forward who never gave up on his NHL dream. Drafted 82nd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs, his rights were traded around before he eventually landed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winning the Cup in his rookie season, Verhaeghe used that momentum to secure a contract with the Florida Panthers. Since arriving in Sunrise, he has flourished — with 61 points in 68 playoff games over the past three years, he’s been a key part of Florida’s back-to-back championships. A late bloomer, yes, but one of the best value picks of 2013.

Drafted 75th overall by the New York Rangers, Pavel Buchnevich always showed promise, but didn’t fully break out until his trade to the St. Louis Blues. With the Rangers, he was steady, but in St. Louis, he became a star. Posting a career high of 30 goals and 76 points, Buchnevich has firmly established himself as a top-line winger. Under contract at $8 million per season until 2031, he’s without a doubt one of the biggest steals of the 2013 Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Anthony Duclair, Mattias Janmark-Nylen, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brett Pesce

Round Four: Andrew Copp, Jusse Saros

By far the best non-goalie from the fourth round, Andrew Copp was a teammate of the aforementioned JT Compher with both the USNTDP and the University of Michigan. Drafted 104th overall by the Winnipeg Jets, Copp developed into a sturdy, two-way forward who can slot seamlessly into a second-line role. His best season came in 2021-22, when he posted 21 goals and 53 points split between the Jets and the Rangers. Now a key piece for the Red Wings, Copp continues to provide excellent value for a fourth-round selection.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

One of the best goaltenders in the NHL today, Juuse Saros has been the Nashville Predators’ starter for nearly seven seasons. Though undersized by NHL goalie standards, Saros makes up for it with elite agility and sharp positional play — simply put, he stops pucks at an elite level. Despite not yet winning a Vezina Trophy, his consistency and workload speak volumes about his talent. Selected 99th overall, Saros is without question one of the biggest steals of the 2013 Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Tyler Motte, Ryan Graves, Nick Paul, Miles Wood

Round Five: Carson Soucy, Connor Clifton

Now a member of the Rangers, Carson Soucy is a dependable bottom-pair defenseman who brings size and physicality to the lineup. Drafted 137th overall by the Minnesota Wild, Soucy has also suited up for the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks, carving out a long NHL career as a steady presence on the blue line.

Similarly, Connor Clifton has carved out his niche as a reliable bottom-pair defender. Drafted 133rd overall by the Phoenix Coyotes (now the Utah Mammoth), Clifton became a fan favorite during his time with the Boston Bruins before signing with the Sabres and getting traded to the Penguins. With a career high of 23 points in the 2022-23 season, Clifton continues to bring energy, grit, and responsible play from the back end.

Honorable Mentions: Jonny Brodzinski, Will Butcher

Round Six: No One

Unfortunately, no player selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft has made enough of an impact at the NHL level to be considered a steal.

Honorable Mention: Josh Brown

Round Seven: MacKenzie Weegar, Dominik Kubalik

A big piece of the Matthew Tkachuk–for–Jonathan Huberdeau blockbuster between the Panthers and Calgary Flames, MacKenzie Weegar has developed into a strong two-way defenseman who can chip in offensively while playing tough minutes. With a career high of 20 goals and 52 points, there’s a reason Calgary committed $6.25 million annually for six years to the 206th overall pick. A seventh-round gem, Weegar is proof that patient development can pay off in a big way.

Meanwhile, the 191st overall pick of the Los Angeles Kings, Dominik Kubalik, had an immediate impact in the NHL with a 30-goal rookie season for the Blackhawks. Though his production dipped in later years, and he now continues his career in Switzerland, Kubalik still provided solid value during his five NHL seasons. For a late-round swing, he was more than serviceable, showing flashes of true scoring ability.

Honorable Mentions: Andreas Johnsson, Kyle Burroughs

Final Thoughts

With the biggest steals all coming from the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the rest of the rounds were relatively lackluster in game-changing talent. However, every round except the sixth contributed some solid NHL players who have become reliable pieces for their respective teams. Overall, this was a very solid and well-rounded draft.

