Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Report Card: Artturi Lehkonen

The Colorado Avalanche have a lot of questions facing them in the wake of yet another Game 7 playoff loss. The lineup is one of the most talented in the NHL, so wholesale changes won't be necessary.

One of the pieces that the Avalanche have come to depend upon is Artturi Lehkonen. Since being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Lehkonen has become a dependable part of the top six. How did he fare in the 2024-25 season?

A Late Start to the Season

Like several other members of the Avalanche, Lehkonen dealt with injuries to begin the season. He had offseason shoulder surgery, so the team knew they would be without him to begin the campaign. He ultimately made his debut on Nov. 11 against the Seattle Kraken, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The late start was an encapsulation of the first month of the season for the Avalanche. Injury woes (not to mention Valeri Nichushkin’s suspension) completely depleted the Avalanche lineup, leaving the job of keeping the team afloat to superstars Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon.

Lehkonen’s presence was immediately felt. He registered a trio of multipoint games over his first five contests, showing that his development since joining the Avalanche was no fluke. Lehkonen had been limited in the two seasons prior because of injury, playing just 45 games in 2023-24. Hopefully, he can begin to find his health and be on the ice more going forward.

A True Breakout Season

When Lehoknen got into the swing of things, he visibly became an impact player for the Avalanche. He saw deployment alongside MacKinnon, power play time, and the second-most ice time of his career (20:23 per night). He made the most of the opportunity.

Lehkonen responded by suiting up in 69 games – the most he’s appeared in since 2021-22. He also scored a career-high 27 goals, finishing with 45 points for the second-most of his career. He also had a knack for coming up big, scoring a career-high five game-winning goals as well.

Once considered to be an excellent complementary piece, Lehkonen has taken a step forward and become a viable top-six winger for the Avalanche. He is at the peak of his career and should have a few more seasons ahead of him to produce at a similar level, especially if he sees continued time with MacKinnon.

Grading Lehkonen

Despite his late start to the season, Lehkonen actually hung around longer than he had previously. His 69 games might not jump out, but it is hopefully a sign that he is over the injury woes that had previously plagued him. How does he grade out for the 2024-25 season?

Scoring – A

Defense – B

Playmaking – B

Teamwork – A-

Overall – B+

The defense grade may be a little harsh and more indicative of a team-wide problem than anything else. Lehkonen’s playmaking hasn’t ever been a strength, so that’s about par for the course. His grade is a huge plus for the Avalanche as a whole, and his potential for 2025-26 is definitely intriguing.

2025-26 and Beyond

Lehkonen took a major step forward as a goal scoring threat while playing with MacKinnon and garnering power-play time. That shouldn’t change going forward, so it is entirely possible that he could threaten the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.

Health and availability will be the primary objectives for Lehkonen. If he can stay on the ice for 75 or more games, he should eclipse the 51 points he tallied in 2022-23 and challenge for his first 30-goal season on top of that.