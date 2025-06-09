Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Laughton, Marner’s Market & a Bertuzzi Reunion?

As the NHL offseason ramps up, the Toronto Maple Leafs face major decisions that could reshape their roster—and maybe even their identity. From Mitch Marner’s uncertain future to key depth questions up front, the rumour mill is in full swing. Today, I will look at three timely storylines: Scott Laughton’s fit in the future, a potential record-breaking offer for Marner, and whether Tyler Bertuzzi is worth a second look.

Item One: What Should Maple Leafs Fans Expect from Scott Laughton in 2025–26?

Laughton’s arrival in Toronto didn’t come quietly. Acquired at the trade deadline for a package that included Nikita Grebyonkin and a conditional first-round pick, the 30-year-old centre immediately became a focal point of fan scrutiny. The price was steep, especially given his modest offensive impact, with just two goals in 20 regular-season games and none in the playoffs. But Laughton wasn’t brought in to light up the scoresheet. His value lies in his gritty, two-way game, experience in tough matchups, and the trust he’s earned from coaches.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although he struggled to adjust after leaving Philadelphia—the only NHL home he’d known—Laughton eventually carved out a role on a dependable checking line under head coach Craig Berube. He didn’t light up the scoresheet but looked strong in the postseason, playing with energy and earning his coach’s trust in tough matchups. Even without goals, he held his own in high-pressure moments.

Looking ahead, a full training camp, a clearer role, and more roster stability should help Laughton feel more at home. A 15-goal, 35-point season is a fair projection, especially if he continues to bring physicality and defensive value. He might never justify the price tag on offence alone, but come playoff time, his versatility and edge could be exactly what the Maple Leafs need. Fans should expect him to become a dependable part of the Maple Leafs’ future.

Item Two: Could the Ducks Make Mitch Marner the NHL’s Highest-Paid Player?

With July 1 approaching, Marner’s name is at the centre of the league’s biggest offseason drama—and the Anaheim Ducks might be planning a blockbuster offer. Backed by ample cap space and a renewed mandate to return to the playoffs, the Ducks are reportedly considering a huge offer of more than $14 million per season over seven years. That would make Marner the highest-paid player in the NHL (from James Mirtle, “The 9 Most Intriguing Teams of NHL Free Agency,” The Athletic, June 9, 2025).

Whether Marner would leave Toronto for a non-contender is unclear. But if he’s open to a new chapter, Anaheim’s offer could be unmatched financially. Comparisons to Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million extension are inevitable—and not always flattering to Marner, given Draisaitl’s edge in point production and playoff dominance. Still, the Ducks seem prepared to pay a premium for a dynamic forward in his prime, and Marner could be the bold move they’re banking on to accelerate their rebuild.

Item Three: Should the Maple Leafs Take Another Shot at Tyler Bertuzzi?

Bertuzzi might soon be available again. After signing a four-year, $22 million deal with the Blackhawks last summer, there are rumours that Chicago could buy him out after just one season. If that happens, the Maple Leafs would be wise to consider a reunion.

Tyler Bertuzzi of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates past Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins during the second period of game six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Bertuzzi finished strong in Toronto, scoring 21 goals and adding 43 points. He brought a gritty, net-front presence that clicked well alongside Auston Matthews. He wasn’t always consistent, but Bertuzzi’s contributions were considerable when the top line found its rhythm. You’d think he’d jump at a similar chance for another short-term deal, even if he wanted to move on later. With Marner’s future in doubt and forwards like Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf rumoured to be on the move, Toronto’s need for forward depth is real.

Re-signing Bertuzzi wouldn’t be a splash, but if the cost is reasonable, he’s a known fit who can bring energy and edge. A smart bet on someone familiar might go a long way in an uncertain summer.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are clearly at a crossroads, balancing the need for high-end talent with lineup depth and identity. As the roster churn begins, stories like Laughton’s adjustment, Marner’s next chapter, and a potential Bertuzzi reunion offer a glimpse into how Toronto might navigate a drama-filled offseason.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And you’ve got to figure that Marner is hearing the rumours himself. If we all are, surely he is too. If he wasn’t inclined to test free agency this summer, he probably is now, to see what’s out there. A little wining and dining never hurt anyone’s ego. If he visited, you’d also have to think he could see himself with his wife, Stephanie, and son, Miles Daniel (now just five weeks old), building a life there.

Anaheim is no throwaway destination. There’s something about the idea of Marner in Disneyland that almost makes symbolic sense—not disparaging, but in a sunny, hopeful way. Who wouldn’t be drawn to a place called the happiest place on earth?

There’s still plenty of drama to come this offseason. One way or another, the Maple Leafs will ice a team for the 2025-26 season. We just don’t know who’s going to be on it yet.