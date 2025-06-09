3 Keys to Oilers Defeating Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Monday (June 9) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Both teams are looking to take a 2-1 series lead, after splitting the first two games of the best-of-seven championship round at Rogers Place.

In Game 1 on June 4, Edmonton defeated Florida 4-3 in overtime. The Panthers tied the series with a 5-4 double-overtime victory in Game 2 on June 6.

This is a pivotal contest, as teams that take a 2-1 lead in the championship series have historically gone on to win the Stanley Cup more than 80% of the time. Here are three keys to victory for the Oilers:

In both Game 1 and Game 2 at Rogers Place, the Oilers started and finished strong. It was what happened between that cost them.

The second period has largely belonged to the Panthers, particularly in the second game, when they turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers during Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

For the series, Edmonton has outscored the Panthers 6-4 in the first and third periods combined, while being outscored 3-1 in the middle frame. Shots on goal have told a similar story: Florida holds a 31-17 edge in the second period, while the Oilers have outshot Florida by an incredible 75-43 margin the rest of the time.

This isn’t a new issue for the Oilers, who are almost impossible to beat when they play a full 60 minutes. Edmonton needs to avoid another second-period swoon in Game 3.

Cut Down on Turnovers

Speaking of the second period, that’s when Brad Marchand gave Florida a 4-3 lead in Game 2 when he scored a huge short-handed goal on a breakaway after the Oilers lost possession inside the Panthers’ blue line.

Turnovers are going to happen against the Panthers, who are well-known for their tremendous forechecking ability. They’re also very opportunistic.

With that said, Edmonton needs to do a better job of taking care of the puck and avoiding unforced errors. The Oilers had 22 giveaways in Game 2, their most in a game this postseason, and it cost them dearly.

Capitalize on Power Play

In Game 2, the Oilers had six power-play opportunities, which is as many as they’ve had in any game in either of the 2025 Playoffs or the 2024-25 regular season.

Yet, despite having an arsenal that includes Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the Oilers converted just once with the man-advantage on Friday. To make matters worse, they gave up the shorthanded goal to Marchand, effectively rendering their power play a net-zero for the night.

At one point, Edmonton had a five-on-three man-advantage late in the first period while leading by a score of 3-2, but managed no shots during that power play. Had the Oilers been able to convert and extend their lead to two goals, Game 2 might have had a different result.

Game-Time Decision for Nugent-Hopkins

There could be another key to victory for the Oilers, and that depends on whether Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is able to suit up on Monday night in South Florida.

Nugent-Hopkins, who has been playing on Edmonton’s top line alongside McDavid and Corey Perry, missed practice with an undisclosed injury on Sunday (June 8), and head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters that the veteran forward is listed as a game-time decision.

If Nugent-Hopkins can’t play, Jeff Skinner is expected to draw into the lineup for what would be just his third game of the 2025 postseason.

Skinner will have big boots to fill, and while he won’t provide the two-way play of Nugent-Hopkins, Skinner can certainly make an impact offensively. The 33-year-old has two points in his two playoff games, and scored a huge goal for Edmonton during its series-clinching victory over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

All eyes will be on Sunrise as the countdown to puck drop for Game 3 continues. The action gets underway shortly after 8 p.m. EST (6 p.m. MT).