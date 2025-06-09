Nugent-Hopkins’ Game 3 Status, Plus Panthers and Leafs Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers. He was on the ice Monday morning and will take warmups, but will he play? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs were almost involved in a big three-team blockbuster, and Max Pacioretty is leaning toward a return. Finally, are Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand both looking to return to the Florida Panthers?

Nugent-Hopkins Takes The Ice Monday Morning

Nugent-Hopkins missed Sunday’s practice and was ruled a game-time decision for Game 3. On Monday, he was on the ice but looked a bit tentative at the optional skate.

Reports indicate that he arrived late and passed the puck around lightly. The veteran forward will remain a game-time decision, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Nugent-Hopkins has flown under the radar during the playoffs with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 18 games. He skated nearly 26 minutes in Game 2’s double-overtime loss, and his availability to play even strength, power play, and penalty kill makes him particularly valuable, especially given that Zach Hyman has been lost for the remainder of the playoffs with wrist surgery.

It’s unclear when Nugent-Hopkins injured himself, but being available on the ice on Monday is a positive step towards him potentially being in the lineup for Game 3.

Bennett and Marchand Want to Stay With Panthers

Despite speculation that he will test the market looking for a home-run contract, Sam Bennett is expected to stay with the Florida Panthers, as per James Mirtle of The Athletic. Mirtle reports in a recent article that the 27-year-old loves playing in Florida, and the organization shares that sentiment.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

While Bennett could command at least $8 million per year, he may be willing to take a hometown discount to remain in Florida. If so, attention will shift to other key free agents, including longtime Panther Aaron Ekblad and veteran winger Brad Marchand.

Marchand may also be looking to stay, but will consider other options. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN writes that “Marchand has praised the organization’s professionalism behind the scenes — it is also one of six U.S.-based teams that have no state income taxes.”

He cites the forward when he added:

“There are teams where that absolutely matters. It doesn’t matter for every player, but when you’re dealing with guys that have a choice between multiple teams, it absolutely plays a part,” Marchand said. “If you have two teams that are offering the same contract, you’re going to pick the team with less tax.”

Max Pacioretty Leaning Toward Return to Maple Leafs

According to Mirtle, who attended the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo this past weekend, Max Pacioretty has seemingly made up his mind about returning to the NHL next season and wants to rejoin the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mirtle writes:

“One piece of good news over the past few days is that UFA Max Pacioretty is leaning toward a return after the Leafs expressed considerable interest in keeping him following a terrific postseason, according to a league source.” source – ‘The 9 most intriguing teams of NHL free agency: What I heard from a buzzy draft combine’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 06/09/2025

He also reports that the Maple Leafs were close to finalizing a blockbuster trade involving three teams near the trade deadline. The deal would have sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, with Mikko Rantanen coming to Toronto, and Carolina receiving multiple assets.