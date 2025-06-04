Avalanche Sign Brock Nelson to a 3-Year Extension

The Colorado Avalanche did not wait long to permanently shore up their second line center spot. On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the team signed Brock Nelson to a three-year extension worth $7.5 million average annual value (AAV). Nelson would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, coming off a seven-year deal with an AAV of $6 million.

Nelson was acquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline for prospect Callum Ritchie and a conditional 2026 first-round pick. Nelson scored 20 goals and 43 points for the New York Islanders in 61 games while adding six goals and 13 points in 19 games with the Avalanche after the trade.

Bringing Nelson in was a major move for the Avalanche in a season full of notable changes. The team had lacked a legitimate second-line center since Nazem Kadri left as a free agent following the 2022 season.

Before being acquired, Nelson had carved out a history as a formidable player in that role. Over the previous three seasons, he had scored no fewer than 34 goals per season, topping out at 37 during the 2021-22 season. He has also been a consistent 60-point player, hitting a career-high in assists (39) and points (75) during the 2022-23 season.

Given a lack of draft assets and a shallow prospect pool, the Avalanche needed to be aggressive in signing Nelson ahead of free agency. The team has other holes to fill with the potential departure of Jonathan Drouin, not to mention the need for depth defensive help, but bringing Nelson back helps address the biggest need.

This move brings the Avalanche to $94.3 million against the projected $95.5 million cap limit for the 2025-26 season. With 12 forwards, five defensemen, and both goalies signed, the Avalanche will need to be a little creative in how they fill the remaining holes.