Maple Leafs Have Template for Creative Extension to Keep Tavares

The Tampa Bay Lightning raised some eyebrows by signing 33-year-old Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract this week, but the move could quietly offer a template for the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares.

Gourde’s new deal carries a cap hit of just $2.3 million, down sharply from the $5.17 million he made this season. It’s a lot of term for a player past his prime, but Tampa Bay is clearly betting that a lower annual cost is worth the long-term commitment.

Why Did the Lightning Do This Deal?

Some could argue this is a wild deal considering Gourde’s age. However, it’s not the first time the team has tried to sign a deal of this nature. Tampa had attempted to sign similar extensions, including ones with Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos. Only Gourde seemed to bite, and it might have had to do with the Lightning’s feeling he was worth something and Gourde’s doubt about how much on the open market.

Ultimately, while risky, it’s a deal that could provide great value in the first couple of seasons for the Lightning. That’s what they care about, and keeping the annual AAV down so they can make other moves with salary cap flexibility.

Should the Maple Leafs Do The Same Thing With Tavares?

The Leafs might consider a similar strategy with Tavares, who, like Gourde, wants to stay where he is.

With the NHL’s salary cap projected to rise significantly over the next few seasons, locking in a useful veteran at a manageable number makes sense, even if the final years bring diminishing returns. Tavares should remain a solid contributor for the next two or three seasons. Beyond that, his production will likely dip.

There is no chance that Tavares signs a $2.3 million AAV deal, but a five- or six-year contract with a reduced cap hit over his $11 million contract could give Toronto cost certainty while giving Tavares the long-term security most aging players crave. Brock Nelson recently signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal to stay with the Colorado Avalanche. If we use this as a measuring stick, spreading out that three-year deal over a five or six-year term with Toronto, Tavares might be open to signing a deal worth around $5.5 – $6 million.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s a significant drop from the $11 million he was making, but potentially better than fair value for what he’ll provide over the next two or three seasons.

A Risk Worth Taking for Toronto?

Value-wise, this kind of offer could be worth the risk. At the same time, a contingent of Maple Leafs fans will argue that it’s time to move on from Tavares and reshape the core of the roster, regardless of the offer made or whether he’s willing to accept it.

If Tavares is open to a longer-term contract at around $6 million per season, is that too much money to tie up in a player who will be 40 by the time the deal expires? Maybe, maybe not. Corey Perry, 40, is still contributing valuable minutes and solid production for the Edmonton Oilers. Then again, the Oilers are only paying $1.4 million for Perry. If the Oilers extend him this summer, it will be for around $4 million less than Tavares would be making at the same age.