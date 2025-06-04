Too Good to Risk? Šilovs’ Rise Complicates Canucks’ Goalie Plans

The Vancouver Canucks find themselves with a good problem — too many viable NHL-caliber goaltenders. But “good” doesn’t mean “easy.” Artūrs Šilovs’ breakout performance in the American Hockey League playoffs with the Abbotsford Canucks — 10-3 record, 1.61 goals-against average, .941 save percentage, and five shutouts — has raised serious questions about the team’s next steps in goal.

Šilovs has forced the Canucks’ hand. He’s looked like more than just a depth option. But the crease is already crowded, with Thatcher Demko seeking an extension and Kevin Lankinen signing long-term. The central question is: Do you dare put Šilovs on waivers to send him back to Abbotsford? Here’s what the Canucks are weighing — and why there might be no easy answer.

The Šilovs Waiver Dilemma: Pros and Cons

In their conversation, Mike Halford and Jason Brough discuss whether the stellar play of Silovs in the AHL playoffs complicates the NHL club’s goaltending situation next season. Putting Šilovs on waivers would mean exposing a young, high-upside goalie to every other team. If he clears, great — you keep your depth intact. But if he doesn’t, you lose him for nothing. Halford led the conversation and outlined the pros and cons of putting Šilovs on waivers.

Points FOR Waiving Šilovs Points AGAINST Waiving Šilovs If claimed, he must stay on the NHL roster — tough sell for most teams. Can monitor the trade market if there’s no immediate fit. Waiver wire happens at a time when teams’ NHL rosters are close to set. Canucks lose a long-term asset for nothing. Can monitor the trade market if there’s no immediate fit. No flexibility to “develop” him elsewhere — he’d be stuck as backup or third goalie. Gives Canucks time to sort out longer-term Demko extension. Fans would see it as mismanaging a breakout talent. Can monitor trade market if there’s no immediate fit. Hard to re-acquire him without overpaying if he’s claimed.

Why Šilovs Is Forcing the Canucks Hand

Šilovs’ performance has carried the Abbotsford Canucks through the playoffs despite low-scoring support. His big-game composure and steady play have given the Canucks front office a headache they didn’t expect to have so soon.

More importantly, it’s no longer clear that he needs another year in the AHL. While he’s only 23, and goalies typically take longer to develop, Šilovs might be closer to NHL-ready than assumed. The risk isn’t just that someone will claim him — it’s that the Canucks misread their timeline.

What Are the Canucks Options at This Point?

The Canucks are facing a rare goaltending logjam, and Šilovs’ emergence has made the decision tree more complex than ever. There are several paths forward — each with real risk and none entirely clean.

One option is to waive Šilovs and hope he clears. It’s a high-risk, high-reward play and arguably the path of least resistance. If the Canucks believe most NHL teams aren’t prepared to carry a young goalie as a full-time backup, they might gamble that Šilovs slips through. But Vancouver would lose a promising asset for nothing if he’s claimed by a rebuilding team willing to be patient.

Arturs Silovs of the Vancouver Canucks makes a save against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Second, the Canucks could trade Šilovs now while his value is high. He’s young, cheap, and coming off a dominant playoff run. He checks many boxes for many teams, especially those needing goaltending depth. If Vancouver doesn’t see a long-term opening for him behind Demko and Lankinen, cashing in now could be a smart piece of asset management.

A bolder third move would be to trade Lankinen instead, effectively betting on Šilovs to serve as Demko’s backup next season. It’s a vote of confidence in Šilovs’ readiness — but comes with real risk, especially given Demko’s recent injury history. If he stumbles early or needs more development time, the team’s depth in net could evaporate fast.

Fourth, the most radical route would be to trade Demko in a blockbuster deal, fully embracing Šilovs as the future. While this is unlikely — Demko has expressed interest in an extension and remains a top-tier starter — it’s not unthinkable if the front office wants to get ahead of his next contract and believes Šilovs is closer to being “the guy” than anyone realized.

Fifth, and last, the Canucks could simply keep all three goalies through training camp, delaying the decision. Preseason could provide more clarity. One goalie might play himself into or out of a job. But this is only a temporary solution. Waivers will still loom, and the team will eventually have to choose which two netminders they want to carry into the regular season.

So, What’s the Real Risk to Vancouver?

The real danger might not be waiving Šilovs. Instead, it could be misjudging his ceiling. If the Canucks underestimate him, they could lose a legitimate NHL starter in the making. If they overestimate him, they could overcommit too early, stall his development, or weaken their depth.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

This isn’t just about this season. It’s about positioning the franchise’s goaltending for the next five years. It’s rare for a team to have too much talent in net — but the Canucks might find out that managing abundance can be more complicated than fixing scarcity.

What Should the Canucks Do?

The answer to the question about what the Canucks should do depends on how aggressive the leadership group wants to be. A conservative front office might waive Šilovs and hope. A bold one might turn this logjam into a trade opportunity. Either way, the team’s hand is being forced, and Šilovs’ rise has pushed or pulled it to that point.

For the fans, all this—whatever it becomes—should be settled before the 2025-26 regular season begins. That leaves a lot for Canucks fans to watch.